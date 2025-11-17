Manika Vishwakarma was asked the same question Miss Universe Sushmita Sen answered in 1994: Here's her impressive answer

Miss India winner Manika Vishwakarma has been impressing everyone with her grace and style both on and off stage at the ongoing Miss Universe competition in Thailand. While her sartorial choices so far have been impressive, one cannot ignore her intelligence and elegance, which are on full display during interview rounds. Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma answered the same question Sushmita Sen was asked in 1994.

On November 16, during a ‘chain reaction question session’, Manika was asked by the interviewer an interesting question: “In the 1994 Miss Universe finale, Miss Sushmita Sen from India was asked, 'What for you is the essence of being a woman?' That is my question for you.” Let's find out what Manika said.

What is the essence of being a woman?

Before sharing her thoughts on what the essence of being a woman is, Manika first recalled Sushmita's answer from 1994. She said, "When an 18-year-old girl in the Philippines answered this question in 1994, stating, 'What is the essence of being a woman?' She stated it very simply: Being a woman is about the ability to nurture a life, to nurture every single thing around you."

Manika highlighted that the beauty of Sushmita Sen's answer was that it contained plain truth. However, if she had to answer the question, the Miss Universe India said that she could not take the truth out of it.

She added, “I would just elaborate on it. As women, we are often seen by society in certain roles. However, I want women to see themselves as a person, as a human. Yes, we have the ability to nurture. Yes, we have the ability to create life, and not just create life, but actually beautify every single thing around us. That is the essence of being a woman: the ability to not just beautify but embrace and amplify the beauty of every single thing around us. Being a woman is being infinite, and that is the essence of being a woman.”

What did Manika Vishwakarma wear?

Meanwhile, during an event earlier, Manika changed into a gorgeous Indian attire designed by Rajdeep Ranawat. It featured a lehenga and a choli set. adorned with a dark brocade work on the skirt and golden-silver mirror work on the choli.

The ensemble was predominantly in darker shades of black and navy blue, and the metallic mirror work added an elegant touch to her outfit. Over the set, she gracefully paired a stunning navy jacket, adorned with beautiful embroidery, featuring floral motifs and mirror work.