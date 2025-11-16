Manika Vishwakarma stuns in black lehenga with regal embroidered jacket at Miss Universe 2025, fans say ‘such a queen’

Manika Vishwakarma is representing India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, and she is winning hearts with both her interesting interview answers and beautiful sartorial moments that reflect Indian craftsmanship. In another moment of her style demonstration at the gala dinner on the international platform, she dolled up in ethnic wear, representing the richness of Indian fashion. Let's take a closer look at her outfit. Indian contestant Manika Vishwakarma strutted down the runway in a regal ethnic style. (Picture credit: Instagram/@manikavishwakarma)

More about Manika's ethnic look

Manika Vishwakarma wore an Indian attire at the gala. The outfit was designed by Rajdeep Ranawat and included a lehenga paired with a choli. The look featured a dark brocade lehenga skirt and golden-silver mirror work choli. Both pieces showcased heavy work. The ensemble was predominantly in darker shades of black and navy blue, and the metallic mirror work added an elegant touch to her outfit. Over the set, she gracefully paired a stunning navy jacket, adorned with beautiful embroidery, featuring floral motifs and mirror work.

And as usual, no desi look is complete without accessories, and Manika brought her A-game at the gala with her styling choices, ticking all the traditional essentials: maang tika, jhumka, choker necklace and bangles. They were in gold shades, complementing her shimmery blouse well.

Fan reaction

Fans in her comments section could not stop gushing over her look. Her choice to pair a lehenga with a jacket drew unanimous praise.

One fan wrote, “ROYALTY! Such a queen you are mani,” highlighting how her silhouette radiated regal grandeur. Another applauded her ramp walk, “She is so graceful with her outfit, walk and everything.” A third added, “Miss universe in her traditional attire hits different.” It was a very proud moment for Indian fashion, as she represented desi elegance on the global stage, while other contestants chose gowns for the event. Her outfit stands out, leaving fans impressed.