Miss India Manika Vishwakarma shines in 2 glamourous new looks at Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand. Watch

Manika Vishwakarma, the India representative from Rajasthan at the 74th Miss Universe competition in Thailand, is winning hearts with her grace and style. The Miss India winner, who was crowned in August 2025, has been serving up one great sartorial moment after another. Manika Vishwakarma wears two gorgeous gowns for Miss Universe events.

Recently, she slipped into two gorgeous gowns: a sleek ivory dress with cut-outs and a gorgeous ice-blue gown featuring a thigh-high slit. The looks have garnered praise from her fans. Let's decode each ensemble that Manika wore:

The ivory beauty

On November 10, Manika attended a red carpet event for the Miss Universe pageant. She even shared the pictures of her look on social media with the caption, “In my moment.” According to the Miss Universe India winner, the floor-length ensemble is from Duy Tran Couture's shelves.

It features a split Mandarin collar with a plunging V-neckline, cut-outs on the sides that showcase her waist, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a figure-hugging silhouette, a floor-sweeping hem length, and a short train on the back.

She accessorised the ensemble with a black top-handle bag, tennis bracelets, and dainty ear studs. With her long tresses left loose in a side parting and styled in soft waves, the Miss Universe India chose darkened brows, smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glossy pink caramel lip shade.

The ice-blue mermaid

For attending the Miss Universe Gala dinner, Manika slipped into a bejewelled number. She wore a sleeveless gown featuring ombre blue sequin embellishments on the bodice, a plunging neckline, a faux nude silhouette, a thigh-high slit on the side, a tulle embellished skirt, a bodycon fit, and a floor-sweeping train.

She styled the ensemble with sapphire and crystal jewels, including a ring, mang tika, and earrings. For her tresses, she styled them in a centre parting with blowout waves. As for the glam, she chose winged eyeliner, smoky eyes, feathered brows, plum lip shade, and blushed cheeks.