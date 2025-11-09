Miss India Manika Vishwakarma's last-minute decision to wear see-through gown for Miss Universe gala wows internet

Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan is representing India at the 74th Miss Universe competition in Thailand. The reigning Miss Universe India 2025, who was crowned Miss India in August, has been making waves with her appearances at various Miss Universe events. Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma wears a see-through gown.

Recently, she attended the Miss Universe Gala Dinner at Kora Beach Resort in Phuket along with the other contestants. For the occasion, she wore a see-through, bedazzled gown, which has garnered praise online. But did you know that the dress was a last-minute decision?

Manika Vishwakarma makes a last-minute gown change

According to a video shared by Adam Genato on Instagram on November 8, Miss India's gown was a last-minute decision. Sharing a video of Manika Vishwakarma walking the ramp, greeting the guests, and introducing herself as the Indian contestant, Adam wrote, “Did you know India’s gown was a last-minute choice? The see-through dress on her was a refreshing choice.” The internet agreed.

How did the internet react?

Netizens showered Manika with praise on her outfit choice, even though it was a last-minute change. A fan commented, “She's so wise to analyse the situation and quickly change accordingly. After all, she's Miss India.”

An Instagram user wrote, “Last-minute change, but such an elegant one.” Another commented, “She carries everything gracefully.”

Another user praised her and wrote, “If this is a last-minute change – because earlier in the lift she was seen with a gold-black gown – then the pressure is handled very well by Manika. She should be the top performer because dress doesn't define her performance; she is commendable for managing such situations very well.”

Someone else commented, “Whoever is commenting on the gown should know that the previous gold gown was not fit for this ramp. It would be difficult for her to walk. Her performance was top-notch.”

Decoding what Manika Vishwakarma wore

The see-through gown is adorned with multi-coloured crystals and sequin embellishments in shades of pink, red, blue, green, orange, and purple. The dress features spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a see-through silhouette, nude panels, a figure-hugging fit, and a floor-grazing hemline.

She paired it with dangling earrings, dainty bracelets, and a ring. Lastly, with her hair tied in a twisted top knot, Manika chose darkened brows, smoky eyeshadow, caramel-brown lips, beaming highlighter, mascara-adorned lashes, and rouge-tinted cheeks for the glamorous look.

