After high drama, Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch, proudly returns to Miss Universe stage, fans spot her fighting back tears

After a heated controversy at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch was back on the stage, standing tall, full of grace. She found herself at the eye of a storm earlier when the host of Thailand Miss Universe director, Nawat Itsaragrisil, singled her out, scolding her for taking directions from Miss Mexico's National Director and not the hosts. He even went so far as to call her ‘dumbhead' in front of everyone. While Nawat initially addressed the entire room of the Miss Universe contestants, he only picked on her, asking her to leave. As a protest, the other contestants also promptly left the room. Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch was seen gazing upwards, all teary eyed. (Picture credit: Instagram)

Following this controversy, Nawat did offer a public apology for his behaviour. Miss Mexico Fátima was back on the stage with the rest of the contestants for the next event. But she appeared teary-eyed, indicating that she was still, deep down, reeling from the earlier tension and humiliation.

Miss Mexico holding back her tears

On stage, among the rest of the contestants, Fátima was seen to be holding back her tears. She kept her gaze upwards repeatedly to stop her tears from falling. But despite her watery eyes, she maintained her composure and graceful posture.

Netizens stood in solidarity, “We stand with you...You strong queen," one exclaimed, showing support. Another wrote in Mexican, “To be honest, she is very strong. Ordinary people would have walked out and gone back to their own country, but she remains tough and responsible for her country.”

Fans are admiring her resilience as many would have been overwhelmed by the situation and chosen to quit the competition, but she stood her ground.

Another shared, “Imagine how miserable she is," recalling how harrowing the incident must have been for her, being singled out among so many participants in front of everyone and being called a ‘dumbhead.'

More about her dress

Fátima wore a gorgeous, shimmery, blue gown with a halter neck. The design of the dress consisted of sequins and beadwork with an ombre/ gradient blue colour tone. Her makeup had a sublime, dewy finish, with mild smoky eyes, pink nude lips and blush. Her hair was styled in an old glam style with accentuated waves.