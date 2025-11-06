Amid Miss Universe 2025 controversy, 'terminated' Miss Grand International Rachel Gupta shares cryptic post about karma

On November 5, news broke that Miss Universe 2025 contestants staged a mass walk-out at an event after an organizer's heated exchange with Miss Mexico. In a widely shared video, Nawat Itsaragrisil, president of Miss Grand International and a Miss Universe executive, spoke about the importance of promoting the host country, Thailand, and singled out Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, for refusing to participate in a group photoshoot that was to be used on social media as a promotional post about Thailand. Also read | Miss Universe 2025 drama: Thai director issues apology after calling Miss Mexico ‘dummy,’ sparking contestant walkout Rachel Gupta's experience with Miss Grand International and Nawat Itsaragrisil, the organisation's head, made headlines earlier this year. Now, amid Nawat's Miss Universe controversy, Rachel's cryptic new Instagram posts are getting attention. (Instagram/_rachelgupta)

Amid all of this, Rachel Gupta from India is back on our feeds. Rachel, the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International title in October 2024, returned the crown in May 2025, citing a ‘toxic environment’ during her reign.

She made serious allegations against the organisation, including body-shaming, lack of food, and poor living conditions. The Miss Grand International Organisation, however, claimed Rachel was terminated due to ‘failure to fulfill assigned duties’. Before getting into Rachel's allegations against Nawat Itsaragrisil and Miss Grand International, here's a look at her latest Instagram posts that are grabbing attention.

Rachel gets ‘love from Mexico’

Rachel's allegations have once again sparked online reactions, with many supporting her claims against against Nawat-led Miss Grand International. Sharing glamorous photos of herself in an embellished black dress, clicked on the backseat of a car, the model wrote in the caption of her November 5 post, “Karma is a queen.” Someone commented on Rachel's post, “Silence is golden. So is the life she’s living now.” A person also wrote, “Yes, queen, yes... we knew it since day one.”

Just a day earlier, Rachel shared happy photos of herself from the beach and in the water and added a simple caption: “Free.” A comment on her post read, “I always believed in you, you always were right, love from Mexico.” A person also said, “You were always right, and I knew that from the beginning, and now finally the world got to know the truth... bravo queen.”

When Rachel Gupta shared 'truth about Miss Grand International'

On May 28, Rachel took to Instagram to share that she's stepping down due to a 'toxic environment and repeated unkept promises' during her reign as Miss Grand International 2024. On May 29, she took to her YouTube channel to share a video of herself, which she titled 'The Truth about Miss Grand International - My Story'.

While Miss Grand International Organisation shared a different version of events and said that Rachel Gupta was officially terminated from her position, in the video, Rachel narrated her experience. From being made to lived in 'cramped' Thai hotel room for 1 month after her win and then being 'locked in a house all day long' with no food or basic amenities to being 'hounded about her weight all the time', Rachel made serious allegations against the Miss Grand International organisers.

Rachel also slammed the organisation for promoting unrealistic beauty standards and body shaming her, which she said led to her low self-esteem and mental health issues. Click here to find out everything she said.