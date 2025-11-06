Miss Universe 2025 drama: Thai director issues apology after calling Miss Mexico ‘dummy,’ sparking contestant walkout

Beauty pageants are often seen as a celebration of glamour, talent, and diplomacy, but behind the scenes, tensions can sometimes run high. During preparations for the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Bangkok, drama erupted when Miss Grand International (MGI) president Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly clashed with Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch. Nawat Itsaragrisil seeks forgiveness amidst Miss Universe pageant tensions in Thailand.

The incident, captured during a livestreamed sashing ceremony, quickly drew global attention, with several contestants reportedly walking out in solidarity with Bosch.

What sparked the controversy at Miss Universe Thailand

The incident occurred on November 4, when Nawat reportedly reprimanded Bosch for missing a sponsorship shoot to attend a filming session for Telemundo. In the livestream, Nawat can be heard sharply saying, “Stop. Stop! Sit down. If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down,” as contestants began to rise in protest. Shortly afterwards, Bosch exited the venue, followed by several contestants supporting her. In a follow-up clip, Nawat appeared to double down, inviting everyone back “except Mexico,” claiming that “she’s talking too much.”

Taking to TikTok, Bosch criticised the MGI president’s behaviour: “What your director just did is not respectful. He called me dumb because he has problems with the organisation. That’s not fair because I do everything OK. I don’t mess with anyone. I try to be kind. The world needs to see this because we are empowered women, and this is a platform for our voice. No one can shut our voice.” Her comments quickly went viral, earning praise for her composure and courage to speak up.

Response from contestants and Miss Universe Organisation

The incident sparked widespread support for Fátima Bosch. Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, posted: “Standing up for yourself is not always easy, but it’s one of the most important acts of self-respect and strength. Enough is enough, our voices will be heard loud and clear.”

Miss Universe Bonaire 2025, Nicole Peiliker-Visser, attempted to mediate, urging Nawat to resolve the situation: “We can fix this. We can bring them back. We’re having such a great time in Thailand.” Several contestants reportedly left, highlighting tensions between the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) and MGI.

In response, MUO confirmed an investigation and announced a high-level delegation led by CEO Mario Búcaro would go to Thailand “to ensure a secure and professional environment for all delegates and reaffirm MUO’s commitment to transparency and unity.” The pageant schedule remains unchanged.

Following the controversy, MUO took decisive action against Nawat Itsaragrisil, imposing restrictions and nearly excluding him from the 74th Miss Universe events. Pageant president Raúl Rocha shared the decision via a social media video in Spanish with English subtitles, reinforcing the organisation’s stance on respect and professionalism.

Did Nawat apologise?

Days after the controversy, Thai director Nawat Itsaragrisil returned to the stage, this time not as an organiser, but as a man seeking forgiveness. Holding back tears during the welcome ceremony, he addressed the contestants and media: “I want to apologise to everyone. I had no idea how big this issue would become,” he said, visibly emotional as an aide handed him a tissue.

In a livestream shared on his social media accounts, Nawat issued a formal apology in Thai, stating: “If anyone feels bad, uncomfortable, or affected, I apologise to everyone. I especially apologise to the girls who were present, around 75 of them.”

He also clarified that no representatives from the Miss Universe international organisation were currently in Thailand. Nawat added that CEO Mario Búcaro “is very kind and will fly in tomorrow since I need someone fully authorised to work with me. That will make things easier and keep us aligned.”