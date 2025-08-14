‘Proud’ Nadeen Ayoub announces she is 'representing Palestine at Miss Universe 2025 for the first time ever'

A pageant queen named Nadeen Ayoub said she has been crowned the first-ever Miss Universe Palestine. She said she is set to make history as the first-ever representative of Palestine at the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Thailand on November 21. Nadeen, a Dubai-based Palestinian beauty queen, expressed her deep sense of responsibility in carrying the role, especially given the current situation in her homeland. Also read | Miss Universe 2024 winner is Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark. Pics Miss Universe 2025: Palestine will be represented by Nadeen Ayoub at the beauty pageant, she shared in a post. (Instagram/ Nadeen Ayoub)

In an Instagram video shared by Nadeen on August 13, she announced her representation of Palestine at Miss Universe 2025, marking a historic first. She shared how this was a significant platform to advocate for the Palestinian people, particularly women and children. Nadeen said she aims to share overlooked stories of strength, creativity, and hope, highlighting aspects of Palestinian identity beyond the struggles.

‘I carry this role with deep responsibility’

In the video, Nadeen further emphasised that Palestinian women possess dreams, talents, and a powerful voice, striving to empower other girls and women to pursue their aspirations despite adversity. She added that she wanted to be a voice for those who deserve recognition and to be heard globally.

Here's what Nadeen said in her video message: “Today, I am honoured to share that I'll be representing Palestine at Miss Universe 2025. At a time when the world's eyes are on our homeland, I carry this role with deep responsibility. It's more than a title. It's a platform to speak up for the people of Palestine, especially our women and children. Through my initiative, Saidat Falasteen, I'll be sharing stories that rarely make the news. Stories of strength, creativity, and hope. We are more than our struggle, we are women with dreams, talents, and a powerful voice to offer the world. This journey is for every single girl who dares to dream beyond the headlines. And for every woman shaping a better future despite the odds. I am proud to walk this path, not just as Miss Palestine, but as a voice for those who deserve to be seen and heard.”

She wrote in her caption, “I am honored to announce that for the first time ever, Palestine will be represented at Miss Universe. Today, I step onto the Miss Universe stage not just with a title — but with a truth. As Palestine endures heartbreak — especially in Gaza — I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced. I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see. We are more than our suffering — we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us.”

Who is Nadeen Ayoub?

According to an August 13 report by Thenationalnews.com, Nadeen, who lives between Dubai and Ramallah in the West Bank, was crowned Miss Palestine in 2022. That year, she made history by becoming the first representative from her country to participate in the Miss Earth pageant, where she was one of the top five finalists, the report added.