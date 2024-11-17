Miss Universe 2024 winner is Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig. Pics

The 73rd Miss Universe is Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig. The 21-year-old beauty queen bested 125 hopeful contestants to win the 2024 Miss Universe crown. The beauty pageant took place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The Miss Universe 2024 winner is Victoria Kjaer Theilvig.

Miss Denmark is Miss Universe 2024

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig won the coveted Miss Universe crown on Sunday (IST). The first runner-up is Nigeria's Chidimma Adetshina, and the second runner-up is Mexico's Maria Fernanda Beltran. The top 5 finalists at the beauty pageant also included Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri and Venezuela's Ileana Marquez.

Victoria was crowned the winner by her predecessor, Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios. The Instagram page of Miss Universe shared the news with the caption, “A new era begins! Congratulations to Denmark, our 73rd Miss Universe. May your reign inspire and empower women worldwide. #73MissUniverseCompetition.”

What did Victoria Kjaer Theilvig wear for the finale?

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig chose a bright pink gown for the finale round. The shimmering ensemble features intricate sequin embellishments, a strapless silhouette, beaded off-the-shoulder straps, a plunging neckline, a bodycon fitting accentuating her svelte frame, and a floor-length hem.

Victoria styled the ensemble with sheer blush pink gloves adorned with embellishments on the trims. With her silver-blonde locks left loose in a centre parting and styled in soft curls, the Miss Universe winner chose shimmering pink eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing skin for the glam.

About Miss Universe 2024

The Miss Universe competition is an annual international major beauty pageant organised by the Miss Universe Organisation. This year, more than 120 women from all over the world competed for the crown.