Miss Universe contestant Italy Mora breaks silence on her controversial disqualification, says ‘a measure too severe’

The Miss Universe 73rd edition, set to take place in Mexico City's Arena Ciudad de México, has already stirred up headlines with the unexpected disqualification of Panama's delegate, Italy Mora. Her dismissal stems from a violation of the pageant's strict rules. Allegedly, she was joined by her boyfriend, Juan Abadia, in his separate hotel room without prior approval from the event organisers. Italy Mora breaks her silence on Instagram, sharing the truth behind her Miss Universe 2024 exit.(Instagram/@italy.mora)

However, whispers of a deeper controversy have surfaced, with rumours suggesting a heated altercation between Mora and Cesar Anel Rodriguez, the director of Miss Universe Panama. The disagreement reportedly centred on criticisms regarding the event's organisation. (Also read: Miss Universe contestant Italy Mora disqualified days before finale for 'visiting boyfriend in hotel room')

Italy Mora reacts to last-minute disqualification

Italy's Mora addressed her early exit from the Miss Universe 2024 competition through a statement on her Instagram stories following the disciplinary commission's evaluation. She wrote, “Regarding my departure from Miss Universe 2024: On November 1, 2024, I was informed of my withdrawal from the pageant. While I was preparing to attend the gala evening, the organisation communicated its decision that I should leave the competition.”

She added, "However, I want to express that I believe this was a severe measure, and that it could have been resolved through dialogue or a warning instead. This event has been difficult to process emotionally, especially considering the time, effort, resources, and the support of those who made my preparation possible to represent my country."

Mora also addressed her fellow Panamanians, saying, “To my fellow Panamanians, I want to tell you that I have always carried with pride the commitment to represent Panama, and I deeply regret that I am unable to continue on this path towards the pageant.”

She concluded the statement by urging others to respect her privacy during this challenging time and expressed her gratitude for the support and affection she has received: "With this statement, I also hope to clarify any false information circulating about my departure and ask for respect and privacy as I go through this moment. I sincerely appreciate the support and affection I've received, and I reiterate my gratitude to everyone who has placed their trust in me during this process."

About Italy Mora

Italia Johan Peñaloza Mora (born 2005) is a Panamanian model and beauty pageant titleholder, having won Señorita Panamá 2024. The 19-year-old beauty queen was preparing to compete among 130 international delegates at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico City on November 16.