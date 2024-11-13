Miss Universe contestant Italy Mora disqualified days before finale for 'visiting boyfriend in hotel room'

Italy Mora, the Miss Universe contestant from Panama, has been disqualified just days before the grand finale due to a personal scandal. While the official reason for her dismissal hasn't been disclosed, the New York Post reports that it is related to an unauthorised visit to her boyfriend's hotel room. It is believed that Mora joined her boyfriend, Juan Abadia, in his separate hotel room in Mexico without permission from the event organisers. (Also read: Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha on playing Goddess Sita during Ramlila in Navratri 2024: ‘I felt divine energy’ ) Miss Universe Panama contestant disqualified before finale due to personal scandal(Instagram)

Curious case of Italy Mora's Miss Universe disqualification

However, Italy Mora has denied the rumours, stating that she was expelled after a heated argument with Cesar Anel Rodriguez, the director of Miss Universe Panama, over the event's poor organisation. She claimed that her boyfriend, Juan Abadia, was present during the exchange. The situation reportedly escalated when Abadia revealed that he had covered her expenses, including a $7,000 Carolina Herrera dress, due to the organisation's alleged neglect.

"Cesar said he didn't have the money to cover the hotel or makeup costs," Mora revealed. The situation worsened when pageant staff found Mora with her boyfriend, leading to allegations of an unauthorised visit to his hotel room, which ultimately became the final straw.

Despite her attempts to plead her case with pageant officials, the decision was final. Mora confirmed her departure, expressing disappointment and stating that she followed the given instructions without anticipating the consequences. "There's a lot of speculation that needs to be cleared up because it's impacting my reputation, and emotionally, it's been difficult. If I weren't with my boyfriend, I'd be struggling even more," she said.

Miss Universe organisation’s statement

The Miss Universe organisation has refused to reverse their decision, and Panama will not have a replacement contestant. The pageant's management team stated that Mora underwent an "exhaustive evaluation by our disciplinary commission" regarding the alleged “personal error.”

Miss Universe representatives also commented on her dismissal in a statement, emphasising that the decision was made with "the utmost respect for all parties involved." They added, "Our number one priority remains the welfare and transparency for all of our candidates, who exemplify diversity, talent, and dedication."

The 19-year-old beauty queen had been prepared to compete alongside 130 international delegates at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico City on November 16. Following her disqualification, the Miss Panama Organization issued a statement confirming that arrangements had been made for her return to Panama.