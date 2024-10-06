Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha on playing Goddess Sita during Ramlila in Navratri 2024: ‘I felt divine energy’

Navratri celebrations are on all over the country. This year, Navratri is extra special in Ayodhya since this is the first time after the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya. During Navratri celebrations, Ramlila is a special attraction that is acted out with actors and dancers – it is the enactment of Ramayana and the journey of Lord Rama with brother Lakshmana and wife Goddess Sita through fourteen years of exile, and defeating Ravana in Lanka. On the third day of Navratri, Rhea Singha played the role of Goddess Sita in Ayodhya. (X/@ANI, Instagram/@singha.rhea)

On the third day of Navratri, Rhea Singha played the role of Goddess Sita in Ayodhya. Rhea was crowned the Miss Universe India 2024 in September. In a new interview with ANI, she spoke about her experience of playing the role of Goddess Sita during Ramlila.

Rhea Singha's experience in Ayodhya

Rhea Singha mentioned that it was a magical experience for her. Since this is her first time in Ayodhya, she loved her visit and met a lot of nice people. She further added that to play the role of Goddess Sita on her first visit to Ayodhya felt magical for her. When asked about her visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Rhea added that she visited the entire temple and also received the blessings of the lord.

She said, “I am very grateful that I am playing the role of goddess Sita...I am very happy to be here in Ayodhya.”

Rhea is set to represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant – she added in the interview that with the grand finale in a month, she felt that it was a divine intervention of getting to play such a majestic role for Ramlila this year. The model also added that on visiting the Ram Mandir, she felt a lot of divine energy bestowed upon her.

About Rhea Singha:

Rhea Singha – the 19-year-old model from Gujarat was crowned the Miss Universe India 2024. Rhea defeated 51 contestants to get the Miss Universe India 2024 crown. She is all set to represent India in the global pageant in November.