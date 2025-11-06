India’s Manika Vishwakarma wows in dramatic red mermaid gown at controversial Miss Universe 2025 ceremony in Bangkok

Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025, shone at the prestigious Miss Universe ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 4. Crowned earlier this year in August, Manika attended the event looking absolutely stunning in a sparkling red dress, proving her fashion prowess on the global stage. Let’s decode her look and pick some style notes. (Also read: Miss Universe 2025 drama: Thai director issues apology after calling Miss Mexico ‘dummy,’ sparking contestant walkout ) Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma dazzles in red gown at Bangkok ceremony. (Instagram)

What Manika Vishwakarma wore to Miss Universe ceremony

Bangkok proudly welcomed 130 remarkable women from across the globe for the 74th Miss Universe Competition, and India’s representative, Manika Vishwakarma, stole the spotlight in a show-stopping red gown.

Her ensemble, from Pristine Luxury, dazzled in a stunning ruby-red shade. The gown features a deep plunging neckline adorned with shimmering stones, beads, and embellishments, perfectly complementing the fully embellished mermaid silhouette. The fitted bodice and skirt are intricately decorated with cascading beads and crystals, creating an ombré effect that gradually transitions to a lighter tone at the hem.

Adding to the drama, the gown boasts off-shoulder cap sleeves with dangling crystal fringe and a voluminous red tulle train attached at the waist, giving the look a regal and theatrical flair.

How she styled her look

In terms of accessories, Manika kept it minimal, styling her look with just a pair of dangling silver earrings and the stunning crown. Her makeup was equally glamorous, featuring smoky winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a glossy red lipstick.

Her long, luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose, cascading beautifully over her shoulders, perfectly completing her breathtaking look.

About Miss Universe 2025 controversy

The 74th Miss Universe pageant, set to take place on 21 November 2025 at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand, will see Victoria Theilvig of Denmark crown her successor.

However, the event got off to a rocky start after a heated exchange between contestants and the hosts, including Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) national director Nawat Itsaragrisil, just as the ceremonial sashing began, according to Philstar Global. Conflicting statements from the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) and MUT added to the confusion, despite Nawat serving as MUO Executive Director.

About Manika Vishwakarma

Manika Vishwakarma, an Indian model and beauty queen, was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on 18 August 2025 in Jaipur. Hailing from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and currently based in Delhi, she is a final-year student pursuing a degree in Political Science and Economics. Manika is set to represent India at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, scheduled for 21 November 2025 in Thailand.