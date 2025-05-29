Rachel Gupta returns Miss Grand International 2024 crown, alleges mistreatment; organisation says she was terminated

Rachel Gupta, who made history as the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International crown, has stepped down from her title less than a year after her landmark victory. The 20-year-old model from Jalandhar announced her resignation on Wednesday, citing “broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment” within the pageant organisation. (Also read: Hailey Bieber's beauty brand Rhode acquired for a whopping $1 billion: Here's how her husband Justin Bieber celebrated ) Rachel Gupta resigns as Miss Grand International, citing toxic environment.

Why did Rachel Gupta step down from her Miss Grand International title

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on May 28, Rachel wrote, “It is with deep regret that I share this news: I have made the decision to step down as Miss Grand International 2024 and return my crown. Being crowned was one of the most cherished dreams of my life, and I was filled with hope and pride to represent my country and make history. However, the months following my crowning have been marked by broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment I can no longer endure in silence. This decision was not made lightly.”

She went on to add that she would soon release a full video sharing more details about her experience. “I ask for your compassion, your open hearts, and your continued support as I take this next step. Your love means more than you know,” she wrote.

What is the Miss Grand International Organisation’s response

However, the Miss Grand International Organisation offered a starkly different narrative. In a public statement posted on Instagram, the organisation accused Rachel of breaching her contract by taking on external projects without approval and refusing to attend an official trip to Guatemala.

“The Miss Grand International Organisation hereby announces the termination of Miss Rachel Gupta’s title, effective immediately. She must return the crown within 30 days,” the statement read.

Rachel was crowned Miss Grand International on October 25, 2024, becoming the first Indian to ever win the coveted title. Her exit comes amid growing scrutiny of global pageants. Earlier this year, Miss England 2025, Milla Magee, also made headlines after withdrawing from the Miss World competition, alleging that she felt “exploited” by the system.