Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Rachel Gupta steps down as Miss Grand International due to ‘toxic environment’, pageant body counters claim

ByAkansha Purohit
May 29, 2025 11:04 AM IST

Rachel Gupta was crowned the 12th Miss Grand International last year. She became the first Indian to win the title.

Rachel Gupta, the Miss Grand International 2024 announced that she has decided to step down from the contest. Rachel, in a social media post stated that this decision is due to the mistreatment and a toxic environment. She further wrote that in coming days she will be releasing a full video on the details behind this difficult journey.

Rachel Gupta wrote that in coming days she will be releasing a full video on the details behind this difficult journey.(X/Rachel Gupta)

Explaining the reason behind this decision, Gupta wrote “The months following my crowning have been marked by broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment I can no longer endure in silence.”

“I ask for your compassion, your open hearts, and your continued support as I take this next step. Your love means more than you know” she added further.

Statement by Miss Grand International Organisation

Meanwhile, the Miss Grand International Organisation reacted to it strongly by releasing an official statement on social media. In the statement MGI confirmed the termination of Gupta’s title as Miss Grand International 2024.

They cited the decision following her failure to fulfill assigned duties, engagement in external projects without prior approval from the organisation. They further said that her refusal to participate in the scheduled trip to Guatemala is also the reason.

In the statement, they also requested that Gupta return the crown to the MGI Head Office within 30 days.

In 2024, Rachel Gupta was crowned the 12th Miss Grand International on October 25. She became the first Indian to win the title. At the time there were also multiple videos on social media showing the second runner-up Thae Su Nyein stripped off her crown and sash by the pageant director as she stepped down the stage.

