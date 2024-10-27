India’s Rachel Gupta wins Miss Grand International crown, ‘drama queen’ Miss Myanmar cries inconsolably after losing

Miss Grand International Pageant winner was declared a day ago, but it is grabbing attention for an unexpected reason – the ruckus caused by team Myanmar on and off the stage. Rachel Gupta from India bagged the crown at the beauty pageant this year and became the 12th Miss Grand International, and the first winner from India. However, multiple videos on social media portray a different side to the event: second runner-up Thae Su Nyein was stripped off her crown and sash by the pageant director as she stepped down the stage. Rachel gupta wins Miss Grand International, while Myanmar's Thae Su Nyein cries on stage.(Instagram/@_rachelgupta, Instagram/@rincondemisses)

A video that has surfaced online that shows Miss Myanmar Thae Su Nyein being crowned as the second runner-up of Miss Grand International 2024. As she walked down the stage, Myanmar national director Htoo Ant Lwin can be seen snatching the crown off her head and throwing away her sash. Thae Su Nyein was seen crying and then being escorted out of the event. However, after the ruckus, Htoo Ant Lwin was seen escorting the model out of the venue, and shouting at a person making a video of the incident.

He soon took to his Facebook profile to share a cryptic post, assumed to be related to the pageant results. He wrote, “Bye forever.”

In less than an hour after his last post, he wrote, that loosely translates to - “Everything is fine. I will go live shortly”.

Htoo Ant Lwin made allegations against the Miss Grand International organisation

He went live soon from his page as he made certain allegations against the Miss Grand International organisation and declared that Myanmar will not join the pageant from next time. He mentioned that the pageant results were unfair to Thae Su Nyein.

But soon after, he wrote in another post on Facebook, which translates to, “I'm calm now. Will you re-sign the contract?” and added laughing emoticons.

Netizens flooded his comments section with concerns, asking him if he was okay. The Miss Grand International organisers have not responded to the allegations made against them, as of now.

Rachel Gupta from India was crowned as the 2024 Miss Grant International. CJ Opiaza from Philippines was the first runner-up of the pageant.

“WE DID IT! We won the first Golden Crown in Indian history. HAR MAIDAN FATEH 🇮🇳. Thank you so much to everyone who believed in me! I promise, I will not let you down. I vow to be a Queen whose reign you’ll remember forever! With all my love,” wrote Rachel Gupta on Instagram as she shared snippets of her winning moment.

