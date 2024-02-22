71st Miss World in India: Things to look forward to as the beauty pageant returns to India

Attention fashionistas and beauty lovers, the 71st Miss World 2024 is just around the corner. Contestants from 115 countries have already arrived in India and we can't wait to see who will take home the coveted crown this year. The excitement is at its peak as the pageant is being held in India after a hiatus of 28 years. The 'India Welcomes the World Gala' and Opening Ceremony was held at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 20 to kick off the celebrations. The much-awaited 71st Miss World Global Finale will be held on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Here's what to expect as the Miss World pageant makes its grand return to the country.(Instagram/@missworld)

Femina Miss India World 2022 winner Sini Shetty will proudly represent India on the international stage. As we await the grand finale, here are the key things to look forward to as the world's most beautiful women compete for the coveted crown on Indian soil. (Also read: 71st Miss World pageant: Venue, dates, when and where to watch, who is representing India and all you need to know )

What to Look Forward to in 71st Miss World

Miss World Beauty With a Purpose

Beauty with a Purpose is an event created in 1972 and held before the Miss World contest. It is an award given to the contestant who has the most significant and important charity project in their country. Miss World Korea 2005 Oh Eun-young was the first Beauty With a Purpose winner. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is the first and only recipient of the Beauty With a Purpose Award to win the Miss World crown. The 71st edition of Miss World was held on 21 February at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Head-To-Head Challenge

The Head-to-Head Challenge is a very important and exciting competition. The contestants will demonstrate their speaking and presentation skills, as well as their thinking and intelligence, which will be evaluated by the judges. It will be held on February 23 at The Summit Room, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Miss World Sports Challenge

Miss World Sports or Miss World Sportswoman is a title and an award that is given to the winner of a sports event at the Miss World pageant. It was introduced in 2003 and was a fast-track or preliminary event, with the winner automatically advancing to the semi-finals. This year it will be held in New Delhi on February 25.

Miss World Talent

Miss World Talent is a talent or speed competition in which contestants showcase their skills in singing, dancing, poetry, etc. First held in 1978 for Miss World, the winner of this competition proceeds straight to the semifinals. On March 3, it will take place in Mumbai.

World Top Designer Award & Miss World Top Model

Miss World Top Model is a fast-track modelling competition. The World Top Designer Award at Miss World is a prestigious recognition given to the designer whose creations are showcased during the Miss World pageant. Both these prestigious awards will be held on March 2 in Mumbai.

Miss World Red Carpet Special and Grand Finale

The Miss World Red Carpet Special is an eagerly anticipated event where attendees grace the ramp wearing high-fashion outfits designed by renowned designers, adding to the spectacle and excitement of the occasion. This glamorous affair will lead up to the much-anticipated grand finale on 9 March at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.