71st Miss World in India live streaming details: When and where to watch the opening ceremony on February 20

Attention fashion lovers! Get ready for the much-anticipated 71st Miss World pageant to be held in India after a 28-year hiatus. The month-long "Beauty with a Purpose" festival starting with an opening ceremony on February 20, will reach its pinnacle with a spectacular grand finale in Mumbai on March 9, 2024. Sini Shetty, the Femina Miss India World 2022 titleholder, will proudly represent India at the esteemed event, which will gather contestants from 120 nations worldwide. She will proudly carry the Indian flag on the global stage. We're sure you're eager to find out which country will be taking home the Miss World crown this year. Scroll down to find out when and where you can tune in to watch the official opening ceremony of the pageant. (Also read: 71st Miss World pageant: Venue, dates, when and where to watch, who is representing India and all you need to know ) 71st Miss World festivities to kick off in New Delhi on February 20.(Instagram/@missworld)

When and where to watch the Miss World opening ceremony

On 20 February, the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will host 'The Opening Ceremony' and 'India Welcomes the World Gala' festivities at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi to officially kick off the celebrations. The Miss World opening ceremony will be streamed live on missworld.com on the evening of February 20. On 9 March, the much-awaited 71st Miss World Global Finale will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The Continental Beauty With A Purpose Challenge will take place at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on February 21. Throughout the Miss World Pageant, various major competitions will unfold across different cities. In Mumbai, the competitions for the World Top Designer Award and Miss World Top Model will take place alongside the Miss World Talent Final. Meanwhile, the Miss World Sports Challenge will unfold in New Delhi. On February 23, The Summit Room at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi will host the Multi-Media Challenge and the final round of the Head To Head Challenge. Additionally, the Miss World Red Carpet Special will grace the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, adding a touch of glamour to the event.