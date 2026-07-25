Punjab women praise DBT model as ₹1,149 crore reaches beneficiaries under Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

The Punjab Government has said beneficiaries of the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana have welcomed the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, with women stating that financial assistance is reaching them directly without middlemen or delays. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann X)

The government said around ₹1,149 crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of nearly 33 lakh women under the scheme. Eligible Scheduled Caste (SC) beneficiaries have received ₹4,500 in three monthly installments of ₹1,500 each, while beneficiaries from other categories have received ₹3,000 in three monthly installments of ₹1,000 each. More than 70 lakh women have registered under the scheme, which the government described as one of Punjab's largest women-focused social security initiatives.

Beneficiaries highlight transparency and direct access to funds According to the government, women across the state said the DBT mechanism ensured that assistance reached the intended beneficiaries and remained available for use whenever required.

Sarabjit Kaur, 32, from Gurdaspur, said transferring the money directly into bank accounts ensured it was used for household needs. "If the money had been distributed in cash, it might not have been used properly. Now the amount is safe in our account and we can withdraw it whenever needed," she said.

Gagandeep Kaur, 35, from Harchowal village, said the amount was credited to her account within five to six days of submitting her application. She described the process as quick, transparent and hassle-free, adding that direct transfers also eliminated the need for beneficiaries to stand in queues for cash distribution.

Suman Kumari, 49, from Sri Hargobindpur, said the assistance had helped her family meet household and educational expenses. She added that both her daughters, who are pursuing higher education, had also benefited from the scheme.

Harpal Kaur from Ahmedgarh said the financial support had enabled women to spend the money according to their own priorities. She said the direct transfer into bank accounts ensured beneficiaries retained control over how and when the money was used.

Government says scheme aims to strengthen women's financial security Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana was launched to provide women with financial security and dignity.

"We are committed to ensuring that every eligible beneficiary receives assistance in a transparent and timely manner. No eligible woman will be left out of the scheme," she said.

The government said the DBT system is being implemented with support from Axis Bank, the scheme's nodal banking partner.

Reynold D'Souza, Group Head – Branch Banking, North and TASC Business, Axis Bank, said the bank was committed to ensuring timely and transparent transfers to beneficiaries. He said large-scale DBT programmes strengthen financial inclusion and improve the delivery of welfare benefits.

The Punjab Government said the direct transfer of funds has not only improved transparency in welfare delivery but has also strengthened women's financial independence and their role in household decision-making.