The faces of CJP movement that drove big change: Boston graduate, IITian, JNU scholar, investigative journalist

What began as satire soon became the face of a big movement. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) quickly grew into a student force, drawing thousands to the streets and many more rallying support online. Not just students, the CJP's voice was also heard by the government, which on Saturday announced that it had agreed to all its demands. (L-R) - Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora and Saurav Das, some faces of the CJP movement in Delhi With education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and the government agreeing to demands on compensation to the parents of students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak, and other big demands, the CJP has now called off its 36-day protest. As the movement comes to an end, here's a look at everyone who shaped it over the past month. Abhijeet Dipke No surprises there - It all started with Abhijeet Dipke, who gave the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ life in May this year. The social media account was started as a satire to counter remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who had called the youth of the country “cockroaches.” Here's what the CJP's X account read: "A political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth. Secular - Socialist - Democratic - Lazy.” Dipke was the brains behind this account, which soon gained immense support online, with its followers on Instagram soon surpassed the BJP's on Instagram. Before becoming an icon for students, Dipke was known for his work in digital political messaging, narrative building, and online campaign strategy. He has an undergraduate degree in journalism from Pune and a two-year master’s degree in Public Relations from Boston University.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, with supporters, celebrates after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and took responsibility for the NEET paper leak. (PTI)

After voicing support for students online for many days, Dipke returned to India last month and led the first CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. Similar demonstrations were carried out in other cities, before the CJP began a full-fledged protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, seeking accountability for the NEET-UG paper leak and other exam irregularities. “Going to take a nap. See you all in a little while,” Dipke posted on X today, after Pradhan announced his resignation as education minister. Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka As the CJP movement grew bigger, the outfit announced names of spokespersons and among them were Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The two became a big driving force during the protests and also led negotations with the government in the days leading up to Pradhan's resignation. Saurav Das is an investigative journalist. According to his LinkedIn profile, Das is a graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication and began is professional writing career in 2020. He is also working on a book that “explores how the Indian judiciary has contributed to the nation’s slide into electoral autocracy,” his bio reads.

Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, and CJP's Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, after holding a press conference after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. (REUTERS)

Ashutosh Ranka on the other hand is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics. He has served as a consultant for McKinsey & Company in London. His association with leading public movements is not new. Upon is return to India in 2025, he has led several such movements in Jaipur focused on environmental, educational and youth issues. Sonam Wangchuk What boosted the CJP protest and turned into a full-blown movement was climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike that began last month. Scores gathered at Jantar Mantar and several prominent Opposition leaders and celebrities also joined in. Popularly known as the real life ‘Phunsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots’, Wangchuk is credited with changing the education landscape of Ladakh. He was born and raised in a tiny village of five households about 70 kms from Leh and later pursued mechanical engineering.

Thane Activists from various political parties, social organisations, students, and youth groups staged a protest outside the Thane Collector's Office in support of the Cockroch Janata Party. (HT/File)

He became the biggest face of the CJP movement with thousands issuing appeals to the government to intervene and agree to the demand of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Amid mass appeals, Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after 26 days at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. The move even triggered a reaction from PM Modi, who said: “I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain her old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy”. Neha Bora Wangchuk was not alone in holding an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar. Three students from the All India Students' Association (AISA) also accompanied him. They are: Neha Bora, Manish Kumar and Aameen Amitoj. Their strike before Wangchuk's. Neha Bora is a PhD scholar at JNU. On July 19, she alleged that Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly picked up by cops from Jantar Mantar and shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital. “I appeal to all of you to come to Jantar Mantar. This movement has not ended, and it will not end until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Please make sure this message reaches everyone,” she had said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi looks on as All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora addresses a press conference. (PTI)