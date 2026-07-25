Former Uttarakhand constable accused of aiding gangster in land grab case, threatening widow to withdraw complaint
A former Uttarakhand constable has been implicated in a sinister land-grab operation linked to jailed gangster Praveen Valmiki.
A former Uttarakhand Police constable has been named in a case linked to an alleged land-grab and intimidation network associated with jailed gangster Praveen Valmiki, who is serving a sentence in connection with multiple criminal cases in the state.
According to police, Sher Singh, who was posted as a constable at the time of the alleged incidents, was arrested in September 2025 after investigators found evidence suggesting his involvement in helping members of the gang allegedly intimidate a widow and her family in a disputed land case. He was later granted bail by the Uttarakhand High Court on November 7, 2025.
Allegations linked to jailed gangster
Police said Praveen Valmiki, described as a history-sheeter with criminal cases registered in Haridwar and Dehradun, allegedly operated a gang involved in offences including murder, attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping and illegal land occupation. Authorities alleged that gang members, including Manish Baller, Sher Singh and Hasan Abbas Zaidi, worked together to intimidate local residents and illegally acquire land.
Investigators said a widow from Roorkee became one of the alleged victims of the group. According to the complaint, the woman's brother and brother-in-law had previously been shot by members of the gang, forcing her to leave Roorkee with her children due to fear.
Police alleged that during her absence, the disputed property was occupied and later sold through fraudulent means. When the woman learned about the transaction, she and her children were allegedly threatened and pressured not to pursue legal action.
Police detail role of former constable
According to investigators, Sher Singh allegedly misused his position in the police force by maintaining contact with Valmiki while the gangster was lodged in Sitarganj Jail and during court appearances in Roorkee. Police claimed the former constable met the accused several times and participated in efforts to pressure the complainant and her family to withdraw the case.
Authorities further alleged that the woman was taken near the gangster during one of his court appearances and threatened. Investigators claim members of the group subsequently benefited from the sale of the disputed land.
Based on the complaint and evidence collected during the investigation, a case was registered at Gangnahar police station in Haridwar under provisions related to cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and intimidation. Police said Sher Singh was arrested on September 15, 2025, and sent to jail after what they described as sufficient evidence linking him to the case.
The matter remains under investigation, with authorities continuing to examine the alleged activities of the gang and the circumstances surrounding the disputed land transaction.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More