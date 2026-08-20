Why did govt remove barriers outside Pakistan High Commission? Delhi’s tit-for-tat response to Islamabad’s action

Indian authorities removed queue management barriers and unauthorised structures outside the Pakistan High Commission in a tit-for-tat action following the removal of certain structures outside the Indian mission in Islamabad, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Barricades outside Pakistan High Commission removed in Delhi. (HT)

Authorities used heavy machinery on Wednesday to demolish the structures near the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission, located on a small road outside the mission’s compound, the people said on condition of anonymity.

The action was taken two days after authorities in Islamabad removed some barricades and parking poles on a road outside the Indian High Commission within the high-security diplomatic enclave, located a short distance from the foreign ministry, the people said. Pakistani authorities went ahead with the action despite a formal protest from the Indian side, contending that it was part of a project to widen the road.