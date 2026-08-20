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‘Between Pakistan and US': CM Omar Abdullah on Pak summoning US diplomat over Sergio Gor's J&K remark

India's US ambassador Sergio Gor on Wednesday called J&K an “important part of India” and said Washington would reconsider its travel advisory for the UT. 

Updated on: Aug 20, 2026, 19:19:28 IST
By HT News Desk
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Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday reacted to Pakistan summoning the US chargé d'affaires in Islamabad over remarks by India's US ambassador, Sergio Gor, on the Union Territory.

India's US ambassador Sergio Gor made his maiden official visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and met chief minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar. (@OmarAbdullah X)
India's US ambassador Sergio Gor made his maiden official visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and met chief minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar. (@OmarAbdullah X)

Earlier on Wednesday, during his maiden official visit to J&K, Gor said that Jammu and Kashmir "is an important part of India."

As the US ambassador's remark made Islamabad uneasy, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the matter and said, "This is between Pakistan and the US. Neither you nor I can do anything here..."

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US ambassador's J&K visit

Sergio Gor called J&K an "important part" of India and also said that the United States is going to reevaluate the travel warnings in place for J&K. "New Delhi, the chief minister here, the government here, we believe, have made some incredible steps to keep this area safer and making it safer. So, we will be looking at if the travel warning that is imposed, that is recommended by the United States, is something that should be downgraded," the US envoy said.

Calling J&K a "beautiful" place, Gor also said that Americans would enjoy visiting the Union Territory and exploring its regions.

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Additionally, Gor also enjoyed a "shikara" ride at the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. In a post on X, the envoy said, “Wonderful to experience the beauty of Srinagar with visits to Pari Mahal and the iconic Dal Lake!”

Pakistan summons its US diplomat

Pakistan has long claimed Kashmir as its territory, which India has strongly affirmed is its own "integral part". Pakistan has also illegally occupied a part of Kashmir, which is known as "Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)."

Islamabad on Wednesday rebuffed Gor's remarks on J&K and summoned the top US diplomat in Pakistan.

ALSO READ | 'Jammu and Kashmir is India's': Diplomat calls out 'incorrect' Indian map at Bangladesh event

Pakistan, in an official statement, said it "strongly condemned" the remarks and called them "irresponsible." The Pakistani foreign ministry claimed, “It was underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is…awaiting final disposition in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people."

Islamabad claimed that Gor's statement "ran contrary to the United States' commitment to supremacy of international law and the UN charter."

New Delhi, at the domestic level as well as on international platforms, has consistently asserted that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be an "integral and inalienable" part of India.

  • HT News Desk
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    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More

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Home/India News/‘Between Pakistan And US': CM Omar Abdullah On Pak Summoning US Diplomat Over Sergio Gor's J&K Remark
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