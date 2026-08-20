‘Between Pakistan and US': CM Omar Abdullah on Pak summoning US diplomat over Sergio Gor's J&K remark

As the US ambassador's remark made Islamabad uneasy, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the matter and said, "This is between Pakistan and the US. Neither you nor I can do anything here..."

Earlier on Wednesday, during his maiden official visit to J&K, Gor said that Jammu and Kashmir "is an important part of India."

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday reacted to Pakistan summoning the US chargé d'affaires in Islamabad over remarks by India's US ambassador, Sergio Gor, on the Union Territory.

How might Gor's comments affect the US travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir?

How might Gor's comments affect the US travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir?

Why did Pakistan summon the US chargé d'affaires in response to Gor's remarks?

Why did Pakistan summon the US chargé d'affaires in response to Gor's remarks?

What did US ambassador Sergio Gor say about Jammu and Kashmir during his visit?

What did US ambassador Sergio Gor say about Jammu and Kashmir during his visit?

Sergio Gor called J&K an "important part" of India and also said that the United States is going to reevaluate the travel warnings in place for J&K. "New Delhi, the chief minister here, the government here, we believe, have made some incredible steps to keep this area safer and making it safer. So, we will be looking at if the travel warning that is imposed, that is recommended by the United States, is something that should be downgraded," the US envoy said.

Calling J&K a "beautiful" place, Gor also said that Americans would enjoy visiting the Union Territory and exploring its regions.

ALSO READ | ‘No Pakistani Kashmir’: Why Indian embassy in US fact-checked New York Times' ‘misleading' headline

Additionally, Gor also enjoyed a "shikara" ride at the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. In a post on X, the envoy said, “Wonderful to experience the beauty of Srinagar with visits to Pari Mahal and the iconic Dal Lake!”

Pakistan summons its US diplomat Pakistan has long claimed Kashmir as its territory, which India has strongly affirmed is its own "integral part". Pakistan has also illegally occupied a part of Kashmir, which is known as "Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)."

Islamabad on Wednesday rebuffed Gor's remarks on J&K and summoned the top US diplomat in Pakistan.

ALSO READ | 'Jammu and Kashmir is India's': Diplomat calls out 'incorrect' Indian map at Bangladesh event

Pakistan, in an official statement, said it "strongly condemned" the remarks and called them "irresponsible." The Pakistani foreign ministry claimed, “It was underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is…awaiting final disposition in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people."

Islamabad claimed that Gor's statement "ran contrary to the United States' commitment to supremacy of international law and the UN charter."

New Delhi, at the domestic level as well as on international platforms, has consistently asserted that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be an "integral and inalienable" part of India.