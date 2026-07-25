Uttarakhand CM approves ₹62 crore for development works, Kumbh 2027 preparations and scholarships

The Uttarakhand government has approved financial sanctions worth more than ₹62 crore for development projects, infrastructure works, Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations and welfare measures, including scholarships for children of ex-servicemen. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (@pushkardhami X)

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also approved the launch of Thana Diwas and Ratri Chaupal programmes in Vibrant Villages to strengthen police-public interaction and address law and order-related grievances.

The approvals include funds for a sewage treatment plant in Dehradun, NABARD-funded development schemes, temple infrastructure, public amenities and village-level policing initiatives across several districts.

Funds cleared for infrastructure, Kumbh preparations and temple development Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved ₹6.62 crore for land acquisition required to construct an 8 MLD sewage treatment plant at Tapkeshwar Mahadev, Garhi Dakra Cantonment in Dehradun under the state sector. He also approved the release of ₹41.37 crore for 21 NABARD-funded development schemes in Uttarakhand.

For preparations related to Kumbh Mela 2027, the Chief Minister approved ₹5.46 crore for works including balli barricading, Chakravyuh barriers and temporary fire watch towers. An additional ₹6.85 crore was sanctioned for the construction of eight temporary night shelters and associated facilities.

The Chief Minister also approved financial assistance for temple-related infrastructure projects in different districts. These include ₹1.24 crore for the remaining restoration work at Sukeshwar Mahadev Temple in Sakuni village under Dwarahat block of Almora district, with a first instalment of ₹74.83 lakh. Approval was also given for ₹72.83 lakh for constructing a dharamshala at Maa Mangla Bhagwati Mata Temple complex in Seraghat, Almora, with a first instalment of ₹43.69 lakh.

In Pithoragarh district, ₹22 lakh was approved for beautification works, construction of a boundary wall and a dharamshala at Budheshwar Temple in Bhaudi gram panchayat under Moonakot block. Additionally, ₹25 lakh was sanctioned for the beautification of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Park and a pond in Darau village of Kichha Assembly constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Scholarship support for ex-servicemen's children, Vibrant Village policing initiative approved Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also approved the allocation of ₹36.84 lakh from the Kargil Shaheed Parivar Chief Minister Assistance Fund for scholarships to children of ex-servicemen pursuing engineering, medical and PhD courses. The scholarship support will continue on the lines of the existing arrangement.

The Chief Minister further approved the organisation of Thana Diwas and Ratri Chaupal programmes in every Vibrant Village located in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

According to the government, the initiative aims to establish direct interaction between police personnel and residents to address issues related to law and order, document verification, character certificates, cyber awareness and other police-related grievances. The programme is intended to improve access to police services and strengthen communication between rural communities and the police department.