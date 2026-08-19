Senior advocate Pradeep Rai elected new Supreme Court Bar Association president

Senior advocate Pradeep Rai was on Tuesday elected as the new president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). Rai had earlier served as vice president SCBA and had voiced his commitment to promote welfare measures for advocates. (@pradeepraiindia)

The results, announced late Tuesday night, saw Rai secure 822 votes with senior advocate Anupam Lal Dass getting 451 votes. There were five other contenders including senior advocate Siddharth Mridul, who returned to practice after superannuating as chief justice of Manipur high court. Mridul secured 217 votes, while others included senior advocate Adish Agarwalla who got 412 votes, followed by senior advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (370), senior advocate Sukumar Pattjoshi (269) and senior advocate Mahalakshmi Pavani (128).

Elections were also concluded to the other posts of vice president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer, joint treasurer and senior executive members.

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Senior advocate Rahul Kaushik and advocate Pragya Baghel retained their posts as vice president and secretary along with advocate Meneesh Dubey who was re-elected to the joint secretary post. Advocate Reepak Kansal was declared elected as the treasurer with results for the remaining posts still awaited.

Rai had earlier served as vice president SCBA and had voiced his commitment to promote welfare measures for advocates in his presidential proclamation ahead of the elections. He also promised medical security cover of up to ₹50 lakh and merit-based scholarship for children of SCBA members that earned him popular support.

Rai takes over from senior advocate Vikas Singh who was elected as SCBA President in 2025.