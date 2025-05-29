Hailey Bieber's beauty brand Rhode acquired for a whopping $1 billion: Here's how her husband Justin Bieber celebrated

Hailey Bieber's beauty brand, Rhode, was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for a $1 billion. This significant deal marks a major milestone for the 28-year-old entrepreneur and model, who is married to singer Justin Bieber. Rhode, founded in 2022, specialises in skincare products like cleanser, moisturiser, and lip peptide gloss. Also read | Hailey Bieber calls postpartum life 'very difficult' amid speculation about marriage with Justin: 'Most sensitive time' Hailey Bieber is a billionaire and Justin Bieber is super proud. Check out their latest Instagram posts. (Instagram/ Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber)

How Justin reacted to Hailey's big news

On May 28, the beauty brand founder announced the decision on Instagram with two pictures of herself. Justin also shared the news on Instagram by posting one of his wife's new photos alongside a screenshot of her caption, in which she elaborated on the big business decision.

Hailey Bieber wrote in her caption that e.l.f. Beauty will bring Rhode to more faces, places, and spaces, widening its distribution globally. She will take on an expanded role as chief creative officer and head of innovation.

Hailey's Instagram announcement

She wrote in her caption, “When I launched Rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing Rhode to more spaces, places and faces globally. So today, I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of Rhode. I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do, and will help us continue to grow the brand. I feel invigorated, excited and more ready than ever to step into an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Innovation of Rhode, as well as strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.”

She added, “Thank you to the amazing Rhode team who have helped me build over the years. I couldn’t have done it without all of you. And to our Rhode community, thank you for being the most supportive and for being on this journey; this next chapter is going to be even more incredible together! As I’ve said, this is only the beginning.”

Justin's PDA filled post

Justin also shared a couple of PDA-packed photos with Hailey Bieber on May 29. In one photo, Hailey is seen smiling as Justin wraps his arms around her, while another shows him kissing her cheek. There was also a picture of the singer playing golf.

Take a look:

More about Hailey

Hailey Bieber is a 28-year-old American model, socialite, and businesswoman. Born Hailey Rhode Baldwin on November 22, 1996, in Tucson, Arizona, she's the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Deodato Baldwin. She's part of the well-known Baldwin family with her uncle, Alec Baldwin, being an actor. Hailey married Justin Bieber in 2018 and they have a son, Jack Blues Bieber, born in August 2024.