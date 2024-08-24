Justin-Hailey christen their son Jack Blues Bieber: Diving into the trend of otherworldly celebrity baby names

After what was mostly a lowkey pregnancy, singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber have finally welcomed their first child, a son. While they are yet to disclose when exactly Hailey gave birth, they introduced their son to the world earlier today, August 24. The caption gave away the little one's name, Jack Blues Bieber. Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Bieber welcome their son Jack Blues Bieber: A look at the rabbit hole of unique celebrity baby names(Photo: Instagram/justinbieber)

While Jack is a fairly straightforward name, it is also the middle name of Justin's own father, Jeremy Jack Bieber. As the internet gets busy decoding what 'Blues' may be a reference or ode to, baby Bieber's arrival inadvertently sends us down the rabbit hole of one-of-a-kind celebrity baby names.

Elon Musk and Grimes

It's safe to say that irrespective of whatever Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes children end up doing, they will remain an indelible part of internet discourse, as they have been since their birth, courtesy of their names. Grimes gave birth to the couple's first son, X Æ A-Xii (pronounced X Ash A 12) in 2020. They also welcomed their second child together, a daughter, sometime later, who goes by the name of Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. In September last year, the existence of their third child together, Techno Mechanicus, came to light. To make things easier, X Ash A 12 is simply referred to as X, while Techno Mechanicus is called Tau.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

During the recent Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, leading man Ryan Reynolds gave a shoutout to his children James, Inez, Betty, and Olin. This was the first time the world got acquainted with the name of Blake and Ryan's fourth child and it predictably, made quite the splash.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son back in May 2022. Named RZA, the little one's identifier is actually an ode to legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA. The duo welcomed their second son, Riot Rose, in August 2023. Incidentally, the inspiration behind 'Rose', was A$AP's overwhelming love for flowers coupled with the fact that a rose is in fact Rihanna's favourite flower, as revealed by the mama of two during a chat with Entertainment Tonight.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may have broken up but the two share cordial ties as they co-parent their daughter together. Supermodel babies have always held media attention and the stakes were all together heightened when it came to pop culture icons like Gigi and Zayn becoming parents. Khai, whose face has been well-guarded from the public for years now, has multiple meanings. In Arabic, it means 'crowned'. On the other hand, it can also refer to a shortened version of Gigi's grandmother's name, Khairiah. Additionally, a while back, in an indirect post, Gigi revealed that Khai is also lovingly called Khaiba at home.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow has been an effortless trailblazer in more ways than one. Presenting one of the earlier examples of out-of-the-box celebrity baby names, Gwyneth and Chris named their first born, a daughter, Apple Blythe Alison Martin. This was in 2004 and while Apple may appear quite commonplace today, it had everybody's jaws on the floor back in the day. Two years later, they welcomed their son, more conservatively named Moses.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Queen Bey and husband Jay-Z almost went the typical route, deciding to name their daughter Brooklyn. They took a U-turn however and chose to go with Blue Ivy instead, a name which to-date stands out. The inspiration behind this one was reportedly a habit the couple had developed, of referring to her as 'Blueberry' during their pregnancy check-ins with the doc.

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B recently announced her third pregnancy, news of which came shortly after she and Offset filed for divorce. Nonetheless, the former pop couple are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and son Wave Set Cephus. Only time will tell what Cardi will be naming her third child.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey's logic for her twins' names was rather simple. Her only requirement was, that they match her own initial, M, and that they be undeniably chic. While one was christened Monroe, inspired from the iconic Marilyn Monroe, the other was officially named Moroccan. The inspiration? The aesthetic mood board of Mariah's Tribeca triplex penthouse.

Kate Winslet and Edward Abel Smith

Bear Blaze may sound like an out-of-the-way attempt to make the child's name turn heads but there's actually two very sweet back stories behind what Kate Winslet and Edward Abel Smith chose to name their son. Bear was the name of Kate's childhood friend while Blaze is in reference to the "house fire" that the Titanic actor and her husband met during.

Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim

Nicolas Cage recently made the news for his stellar performance in thriller Longlegs. Back in 2005, Nicolas' work took a back seat when it came to headlines as he and Alice Kim welcomed their son whom they very ceremoniously named Kal-El. And yes, this is a direct reference to Superman's Kryptonian name.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first child, daughter North West, broke the internet with her arrival. Everybody was talking about her name and the inspiration behind it. Unintentionally or not, Kim set into motion a tradition of every next-gen Kardashian-Jenner carrying artistic, eccentric names.

To refresh your memory, Kim has four children — North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. Like it or not, they do have a ring to them. Elder sister Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids with former partner Scott Disick by the name of Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland and Reign Aston. She also recently gave birth to her and husband Travis Barker's first son, who has been named Rocky Thirteen. Quirky indeed.

Kylie Jenner too has taken the legacy forward having named her first child with Travis Scott, a daughter, Stormi. She almost named their son Wolf but chose to switch it out with the more demure Aire.

Kylie Jenner with son Aire(Photo: Instagram/kyliejenner)

Khloe Kardashian's first child, a daughter goes by the name of True, while brother Rob Kardashian's daughter with Blac Chyna is named Dream.

Honourable mentions: Usain Bolt's son is named Thunder Bolt which when you come to think of it, actually makes perfect sense. Amber Rose's son is named Slash Electric while The Walking Dead fame Norman Reedus' son's name is Mingus. Nicole Richie's son is called Sparrow James Midnight. Actor Cameron Diaz christened her daughter Raddix Chloe Wildflower.