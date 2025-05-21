Hailey Bieber calls postpartum life 'very difficult' amid speculation about marriage with Justin: 'Most sensitive time'

In a Vogue interview published on May 20, Hailey Bieber, 28, addressed the hate comments she’s received in recent months and ongoing speculations about her marriage. She and singer Justin Bieber, 31, welcomed their son Jack Blues in August 2024. Hailey also recalled suffering from postpartum hemorrhage, a serious condition characterised by excessive bleeding after childbirth. Also read | Dietician shares what postpartum moms need to eat for faster recovery Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have been a couple since 2016 and married since 2018. (Instagram/ Hailey Bieber)

‘Pregnancy was difficult for me’

Hailey Bieber said, “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult... and to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced' and 'They’re this' and 'They’re not happy,' it is such a mindf***.”

Hailey also shared details of how her pregnancy transformed her in more than the obvious physical ways. She said, “The pregnancy was difficult for me to wrap my head around. It was a surprise, and you go through a lot of emotions. There are certain warnings: Your life is never going to be the same again. It changes in good ways, but it’s not going to be the same. You’re never going to be just an individual without a child ever again. And you’re not going to just be you and your partner, just the two of you. There was a lot for me mentally... giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

She also recalled her difficult labour despite having spent nine months diligently prepping for it with breathing exercises, acupuncture, yoga, pelvic-floor therapy, workouts, walking, and weight training. Hailey said after she was induced into labour, she 'laboured for a few hours' with 'no epidural': it was 18 hours from start to finish. Hailey shared that after giving birth, she was still bleeding a lot, 'which was a little bit scary'.

What is postpartum haemorrhage?

As per Clevelandclinic.org, postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) is severe bleeding after giving birth. It’s a serious and dangerous complication that requires immediate treatment. PPH usually occurs within 24 hours of childbirth, but it can happen up to 12 weeks after delivery (postpartum).

With PPH, you can lose large amounts of blood very quickly. It causes a sharp drop in blood pressure, which can restrict blood flow to your heart, brain and other organs. When your organs don’t get enough blood flow due to active bleeding, this is called hypovolemic shock, which can be deadly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.