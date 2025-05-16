Dietician shares what postpartum moms need to eat for faster recovery, suggests 8 essential nutrients

Childbirth is a big change for a mother's body. As a major milestone, it marks the beginning of the motherhood chapter. But,both physically and emotionally, a great deal of healing is required after childbirth. There are also new changes, such as the production of breast milk to nourish the baby. Healing during this time can be challenging as you get confused about whether to focus on your own needs or your baby's. Often, the baby's demands become the priority. But the truth is, you don’t have to choose. This is where good nutrition comes in, which not only supports your recovery but also makes sure the baby is well nourished. Mothers need to eat right to ensure they can take care of their health and baby's nourishment.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Senior Dietitian Sohom Singh Roy at Redcliffe Labs, explained more about the postpartum mother's nutritional requirements for faster recovery.

He said, “A nutrient-rich diet not only aids physical recovery but also supports mental well-being, helping mothers cope with the challenges of early motherhood. Eating fresh, home-cooked meals is easy on the stomach, can support recovery and provide essential nutrients without causing digestive issues. Including fresh fruits, whole grains, and naturally hydrating foods like cucumbers and melons can further aid recovery.”

The dietician emphasised choosing a personalised diet plan that is tailored to unique needs.

Dietician Sohom Singh Roy shared a detailed guide with us that covers all the essentials

Vital nutrients for postpartum recovery

Diet rich in leafy greens and veggies keep you healthy.(Shutterstock)

1. Protein

Protein, for instance, is essential for tissue repair and muscle strength.

It can be found in foods like lentils, chickpeas, and tofu.

Greek yoghurt, paneer, nuts, seeds, eggs, and dairy products.

2. Iron

Iron is critical for replenishing blood lost during childbirth and preventing anaemia.

It can be sourced from spinach, beans, lentils, fortified cereals, sesame seeds, and dark chocolate.

3. Calcium

Calcium is another vital nutrient, especially for breastfeeding mothers, as it supports bone strength.

Good sources include dairy products, fortified plant-based milk, leafy greens like kale, broccoli, tofu, and almonds.

4. Iodine

Iodine is essential for thyroid function and the baby’s brain development.

It can be found in iodised salt, seaweed, dairy products, and baked potatoes.

5. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA, support brain function and may reduce the risk of postpartum depression.

These healthy fats are present in flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, hemp seeds, and fortified eggs.

6. Vitamin B

Similarly, B vitamins like B12 and folate are crucial for energy production, nerve function, and cell growth.

B12 is usually found in dairy, eggs, non-vegetarian food sources, and fortified cereals. Still, if your doctor recommends it, you can take supplements if your body is unable to get enough B vitamins from a natural diet.

Folate can be sourced from leafy greens, beans, lentils, avocados, and fortified grains.

7. Vitamin D

Vitamin D, often called the ‘sunshine vitamin,’ aids in calcium absorption and supports immune function.

It can be obtained from fortified milk, fortified orange juice, mushrooms exposed to sunlight, and moderate sunlight exposure.

8. Fibre

Fibre, on the other hand, is essential for gut health and helps regulate blood sugar levels.

It is found in oats, whole grains, fruits like apples and berries, vegetables like broccoli and carrots, nuts, and seeds.

Taking care of mental wellbeing with nutrition

Mothers suffer baby blues, which is why good nutrition is important to regulate mood swings.(Shutterstock)

Postpartum recovery isn't just about physical health; but mental wellbeing is equally important.

Nutrients like omega-3s, B vitamins, and iron can improve mood and energy levels, making it easier to cope with the demands of new motherhood.

ALSO READ: Obstetrician-gynecologist reveals 4 major differences between ‘baby blues’ and postpartum depression

Common postpartum diet mistakes to avoid

Avoid nutritional mistakes that can affect the quality of breastmilk.(Shutterstock)

Dehydration is a common pitfall, as it can cause fatigue and reduce milk supply.

Skipping meals can also disrupt energy levels and lead to poor nutrition.

When following a calorie-restricted diet, it can lead to reduced energy levels and a lower milk supply.

Relying on processed foods, which are often high in sugar and low in nutrients, can lead to energy crashes.

ALSO READ: Pregnancy reshapes mom’s brain, reduces gray matter with partial recovery postpartum: Study

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.