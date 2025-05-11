Mother's Day 2025: Five books that tell the real story of motherhood beyond the clichés

Today is Mother’s Day, a time to celebrate the moms who love us, guide us, and often hold everything together without expecting much in return. But motherhood isn’t all hugs and picture-perfect moments. It can be isolating, exhausting, and complicated. This Mother’s Day, we’re shining a light on books that go beyond the sweet stuff and dive into the challenges, contradictions, and quiet strength that define real-life motherhood. Books that tell the real story of motherhood

Here are five powerful reads that unpack what it truly means to be a mom:

The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman

This short story, written in the 19th century, is a haunting look at the mental toll of motherhood and the societal roles forced upon women. The narrator, a new mother, is confined to a room under the “rest cure,” supposedly for her health. But her isolation leads to a disturbing unravelling of her mind. Gilman’s classic piece explores how motherhood, when tied to unrealistic expectations and control, can become deeply damaging to a woman’s identity and well-being.

The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan

In this chilling novel, one bad day changes everything for Frida Liu. A single mistake lands her in a state-run reformation program for “bad mothers,” where her right to raise her daughter hangs in the balance. Sharp, unsettling, and thought-provoking, this debut questions how society defines a “good mother” and what it means when love isn’t enough to meet impossible standards. It’s a gripping reminder of how mothers are constantly being judged — and how deeply they fear losing what they love most.

Enough About the Baby by Becky Vieira

Not your typical baby book, this candid guide is for moms who know that self-care isn’t selfish — it’s survival. Becky Vieira, known for her relatable parenting content on Instagram, opens up about the tough realities of new motherhood, from awkward postpartum moments to emotional meltdowns. Packed with humour, practical tips, and honest advice, this book reminds new moms that they don’t have to be superheroes to be great parents; they just have to be human.

Room by Emma Donoghue

Told through the eyes of five-year-old Jack, Room is the story of a mother who builds a whole world inside a single room to protect her son. While Jack sees it as home, it’s actually the prison where his Ma has been held captive for years. Her fierce love and creativity shield Jack from trauma, but escaping the room is only the beginning of their journey. This novel is a powerful portrait of maternal resilience, and how a mother’s love can flourish even in the darkest places.

Cookie by Jacqueline Wilson

Beauty lives in fear of her father’s strict rules and harsh temper. Even her kind and gentle mother is too scared to stand up to him, until one day, after a disastrous birthday party, she decides enough is enough. They flee to a seaside town, where freedom, baking, and a fresh start help Beauty find her voice and self-worth. A heartwarming story about courage, change, and the quiet strength of a mother who finally chooses a better life for her child.

These stories don’t just celebrate mothers, they reveal the strength it takes to be one. So if you're looking for something more honest than sentimental this Mother’s Day, these books are a great place to start.