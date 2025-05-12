Obstetrician-gynecologist reveals 4 major differences between ‘baby blues’ and postpartum depression

Childbirth is a significant milestone for all. For mothers especially, it brings a whirlwind of emotional and physical changes, a complete rollercoaster. Welcoming a child is joyful, but at the same time, it can also be overwhelming. This demands greater mental health awareness of what new mothers may be going through. Whether it is sleep deprivation from late-night feedings, anxiety about changing family dynamics or the pressure to bounce back, everything weighs deeply on a mother's mental wellbeing. Two of the common mental health challenges that can arise after childbirth are the baby blues and postpartum depression. Mothers multitask all the responsibilities of family, work, and childcare, often putting their own needs last.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Pregnancy reshapes mom’s brain, reduces gray matter with partial recovery postpartum: Study

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akta Bajaj, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, shared the difference between the two major conditions after childbirth- baby blues and postpartum depression.

She said, “Many new mothers experience mood changes after childbirth, but it’s important to understand whether it is the common baby blues or the more serious postpartum depression (PPD). It is important to note that if low mood changes persist beyond two weeks, become more intense, or interfere with daily functioning, it’s crucial to speak to a doctor, nurse, or mental health professional."

Dr Akta Bajaj shared a detailed guide with us, explaining the key differences and covering all the other basics one needs to be aware of:

1. Baby blues

Baby blue is a temporary phase of negative moods because of hormonal changes, which include irritation or mood swings. It usually fades away quickly.(Shutterstock)

When it begins : Baby blues typically begin a few days after delivery and can last up to two weeks.

: Baby blues typically begin a few days after delivery and can last up to two weeks. Symptoms: Symptoms may include mood swings, tearfulness, irritability, anxiety, and feeling overwhelmed.

Symptoms may include mood swings, tearfulness, irritability, anxiety, and feeling overwhelmed. Intensity: While these feelings can be distressing, they are usually mild and resolve on their own without medical treatment.

While these feelings can be distressing, they are usually mild and resolve on their own without medical treatment. Treatment: Good rest, support from family, and self-care can help mothers navigate this period.

2. Postpartum depression

Postpartum depression is a clinical mental health condition mentioned in DSM-5. It is not a mood but a type of depression after childbirth that requires professional help. There is a disconnect with the baby as well.(Shutterstock)

When it begins: It can develop within weeks or even months after childbirth and may continue for months or years if untreated.

It can develop within weeks or even months after childbirth and may continue for months or years if untreated. Symptoms : Symptoms include persistent sadness, withdrawal from loved ones, loss of interest in activities, difficulty bonding with the baby, extreme fatigue, feelings of worthlessness, or even thoughts of self-harm.

: Symptoms include persistent sadness, withdrawal from loved ones, loss of interest in activities, difficulty bonding with the baby, extreme fatigue, feelings of worthlessness, or even thoughts of self-harm. Intensity: Postpartum depression is a more severe and long-lasting condition.

Postpartum depression is a more severe and long-lasting condition. Treatment: It’s a medical condition that can be treated with counselling, medication, or a combination of both.

Dr Akta Bajaj concluded, “To help feel secure, prioritise rest and ask for help with baby care. Stay connected with supportive friends or family. And communicate openly about how you’re feeling. Don’t hesitate to contact a healthcare provider if emotions feel overwhelming or unmanageable. Recognising the signs early and seeking support can make a big difference, not only for the mother’s health but also for the wellbeing of the baby and the whole family.”

ALSO READ: Empowering motherhood: Tips for prioritising your postpartum health

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.