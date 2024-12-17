Netizens call Sana Khan 'stupid' after former Bigg Boss star shared her thoughts on battling postpartum depression

Former actor Sana Khan has come under fire on social media after her comments about postpartum depression, shared in a recent vlog, went viral. In the video, Sana discussed her pregnancy, childbirth, and experiences with postpartum depression, offering advice to mothers on how to cope. However, her remarks have sparked criticism, with many accusing her of trivialising mental health struggles. In her recent vlog Sana Khan spoke about dealing with postpartum depression

In the teaser for the vlog, Sana urged mothers not to dwell on postpartum depression, claiming that constantly thinking about it could worsen the issue. She shared her personal experience, saying, “I hope mothers don’t have to deal with postpartum depression. But if someone is battling it, don’t think too much about it. Let it go because, in the end, it affects your mental health.” She elaborated further, describing the challenges of adapting to a new lifestyle after childbirth. “It’s difficult. There are lifestyle changes, and suddenly there’s a new person next to you who wakes up crying. Your sleep cycle changes. I experienced this as well,” she said.

Sana also recounted moments of fatigue and isolation. “I remember feeling so tired that I would dose off while feeding the baby. This is very normal. A person can feel lonely even if surrounded by 100 people at home. I’ve been through it. But when you keep telling yourself that you’re depressed, somewhere you’ll start to believe it. Try to overcome it; focus on improving your spirituality,” she added.

Her comments quickly drew backlash from social media users, who criticised her approach to mental health. On platforms like Reddit, users accused her of being dismissive and uninformed. “How stupid is she? At this point, she says these absurd things just for attention. People need to stop giving her the clout she wants,” one user commented. “Why does she or any random celebrity feel the need to talk about mental health when they aren’t professionals? Who asked for her opinion?” another wrote.

Some compared her remarks to dismissive advice given to those with physical injuries. “This is so tone-deaf! It’s like telling someone with a broken leg to just walk it off,” a third user said. Others shared personal experiences to highlight the insensitivity of her comments. “I’ve been battling depression for over a decade. Repeating to myself, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine,’ didn’t help me recover. Educate yourself or stop talking about things you don’t understand,” another person wrote.

Sana’s comments have ignited a broader debate on whether celebrities should discuss mental health without professional expertise, with many urging influencers to approach such topics with greater sensitivity and responsibility.