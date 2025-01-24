Pregnancy reshapes mom’s brain, reduces gray matter with partial recovery postpartum: Study

The mother-child bond is one of the most beautiful instances of pure, unbridled love. A mother has an innate instinct to nurture their child, right from birth. The birth of a child is a big milestone in a mother’s life, so emotionally it alters her. But did you know the change is not only emotional? A study published in Nature Communications showed how pregnancy changes the brain in ways that propel maternal bonding and attachment to the child. Mother-child bonding is an instance of unconditional love.(PC: Pexels)

Changes in mother’s brain

There are structural changes in the brain’s grey matter which play a role in developing the bond between mother and child. So what are the changes noticed by the team of researchers?

The researchers examined 127 mothers right from their pre-conception and all the way to six months postpartum. The findings were surprising as during pregnancy, particularly in the late stages, there was a reduction in grey matter volume, followed by partial recovery after childbirth. This U-shaped pattern was observed in the brain regions involved in social cognition, decision-making, and emotional processing. The study also noted an increase and decrease in estrogens like estriol sulfate and estrone sulfate. The changes seen in late pregnancy in a way prepare the mother emotionally, psychologically and in every other way for the child.

Grey matter recovery and bonding

Mother bonding happens when grey matter recovery is successful. (PC: Pexels)

Late pregnancy as explained by the study showed significant changes in the brain, along with hormones. It indicates that for big milestones like childbirth, even the body, is mentally and physically prepared for its demands as one transitions to motherhood.

To sum up, the grey matter volume goes down during the last few months of pregnancy and then it recovers naturally after birth, during the postpartum period. These changes can be traced back to estrogen hormonal fluctuations. The recovery of grey matter is linked to maternal attachment and low feelings of hostility, bonding better with the child.

