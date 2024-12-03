Study reveals why pregnant mothers should not stress; has long-lasting mental consequences for the baby

Prenatal maternal mental health is important not only for the mother’s wellbeing but also for the child’s. Mental health’s roots start right from the womb and are influenced by the physical and mental condition of the mother. A study published in Psychoneuroendocrinology found that children of mothers who suffered higher stress levels during pregnancy were more likely to show signs of depression and anxiety later in adolescence. This study highlights the consequences of prenatal stress and the need for greater attention to maternal mental wellbeing during pregnancy. Stress in pregnancy is harmful.(Pexels)

How harmful can prenatal stress be

Mothers should be stress-free during pregnancy.(Pexels)

Prolonged stress during pregnancy can be detrimental to the child. During stress, hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline are triggered as part of the fight-or-flight response. However, prolonged exposure to these stress hormones due to continuous stress can be harmful to the baby. The study found a link between higher maternal stress and increased levels of IL-6, a protein that plays a major role in immune responses and inflammation. Elevated IL-6 levels are associated to a wide range of health problems, indicating that prenatal stress may mould a child's immune system, setting the stage for serious future health issues.

Increases the chance of depression and anxiety

The study authors said, “Our findings suggest that prenatal maternal stress is associated with IL-6 in childhood, and with depression and GAD [generalized anxiety disorder] in adolescence. Results highlight the importance of early-life strategies to minimize children’s risk towards mental disorders. The prenatal and postnatal periods may be sensitive windows to reduce the potential impacts of chronic stress on mothers and children given that pregnant individuals and new parents may experience more contact with health care systems.”

The researchers further highlighted the need for early interventions. It should be aimed at lowering prenatal stress to mitigate the risk of mental health disorders in children.