If your pregnancy is healthy and typical, then health experts suggest it is safe to continue being active during your pregnancy as the risk of miscarriage, low birth weight or premature delivery is not increased by regular exercise or physical activity. Should you work out while pregnant? Expert shares dos and don'ts (Photo by Shutterstock)

Pregnant and Active:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandhya Mishra, Consultant - Reproductive Medicine and Gynaecologist at Milann Fertility Center in Bengaluru, recommended, “Aim for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity exercise while pregnant. This can be divided into five, 30-minute workouts each day, or even shorter, 10-minute workouts spaced out throughout the day. Your pre-pregnancy fitness level and level of activity before getting pregnant will determine how much exercise is appropriate for you. Walking, swimming, low-impact aerobics and prenatal yoga are all appropriate exercises.”

Workout during pregnancy works wonders for both the mother and the baby.(Freepik)

Engaging in physical activity while pregnant offers numerous advantages to both you and your unborn child. Dr Sandhya Mishra explained, “Frequent exercise also helps to alleviate constipation and lessen the risk of preeclampsia, cesarean delivery, gestational diabetes and back pain. In addition, they strengthen your heart and blood vessels, encourage healthy weight gain and can facilitate more efficient weight loss after giving birth. It's crucial to pay attention to your body's feelings during pregnancy, though.”

Reduce Pregnancy Risks:

Although most experts advise moderate exercise, each pregnancy is different. Dr Sandhya Mishra cautioned, “Reduce your intensity or take a break if you feel tired, lightheaded, or uncomfortable. Never put the health of you and your child before your fitness objectives. Walking is an easy, low-impact way to stay active, while swimming works the entire body, reduces swelling and is easy on the joints. These are safe exercise options. Light strength exercise can help maintain muscle tone and support your body as it changes, while prenatal yoga helps enhance flexibility, lower stress, and prepare the body for labour.”

Researches confirm that exercise during pregnancy can be both safe and beneficial for mother and baby.(Istock.com)

You might need to modify your exercise regimen as your pregnancy goes on. Dr Sandhya Mishra suggested, “If you already exercise, you can normally continue during the first trimester with minor modifications; however, if you have never worked out before, start out slowly with low-impact activities. As your belly grows in the second trimester, steer clear of workouts that require you to lie flat on your back for extended amounts of time and instead concentrate on strengthening your back and core muscles. Gentle workouts like swimming, walking, and stretching can help you keep mobile and relax as your exhaustion and discomfort may worsen by the third trimester.”

By staying active and listening to your body’s needs, you can maintain a healthy pregnancy and prepare for childbirth.