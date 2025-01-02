Study shows the hidden cost of a mother's depression on her toddler, how it affects their emotional development

Motherhood is a big change for mothers, and postpartum depression sometimes can grip them during this time. Cognitively, focusing, concentrating, and paying attention becomes difficult, along with trouble remembering details. Physically, changes in appetite, weight, and sleep patterns are common. These symptoms interfere with daily functioning and deteriorate the quality of life. Mothers suffering from depression don't pay active attention to their kids. (Shutterstock)

A mother experiencing postpartum depression will have a different type of interaction with her child. A study expanded on this and revealed how depressive symptoms in mothers can be passed down to their children, especially in the early years of a child’s life. The study, published in the journal Development and Psychopathology, focuses on the way mothers’ depressive symptoms can influence their infants' emotional development, leading to depressive symptoms in the child as they grow older.

ALSO READ: Lift in gym to lift your mood: Study shows getting ripped reduces depression risk

Maternal depression influences interaction with child

Mothers don't engage with the child in their playtime. (Shutterstock)

Depression shapes much of the way people behave and interact with others. The symptoms are not restricted to individual functioning but also affect interpersonal relationships. The study explored this and tried to examine the connection between mothers' depressive symptoms and their responses to their infants’ emotions. The findings revealed that mothers who suffered from higher levels of depressive symptoms tended to offer less support to their babies when they expressed positive emotions. A depressed individual typically experiences a lack of energy and interest, so mothers with postpartum depression are likely to show less engagement, enthusiasm and warmth toward their children.

How does this affect the child?

A child’s early years are crucial for development. Much of their development stems from encouragement from their caregivers. Mothers as one of the primary caregivers have a major hand in their emotional development. A mother suffering from depression shows less support when her child reaches major developmental milestones, such as crawling, walking, or babbling and forming proper words, and may also display low enthusiasm during playtime. Toddlers rely on their caregivers as they get a sense of security which further is a pillar for their emotional development. When they feel a void of encouragement, they are likely to be depressive later on.

In this way, the study highlights that emotional neglect, even in the form of not properly responding to positive emotions—such as when a baby is laughing and playing while the mother remains disconnected and sullen—can contribute to the intergenerational transmission of depressive symptoms.

ALSO READ: Study reveals walking reduces depression risk: Find out how much your daily step count helps

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.