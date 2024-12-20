Lift in gym to lift your mood: Study shows getting ripped reduces depression risk

Hit the gym, and lift to uplift your mood. Getting shredded not only makes you physically stronger but also mentally stronger as well. It significantly reduces the risk of depression. A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders revealed that stronger grip strength and higher muscle mass help to reduce the risk of depression. It indicates how physical strength is related to mental resilience. The study indicates that with specialised exercise which builds muscles, one can reduce depression risk.(Shutterstock)

Connection between getting muscular and lowered depression

There’s an inverse correlation between muscle strength and depression. Muscle mass and grip strength can essentially predict depression risk as per the study. Led by Linjie Qiu of the China Academy of Chinese Medical Science, the researchers examined over 4,800 adults, assessing their muscle mass and depressive symptoms.

The findings showed how muscle mass and grip strength could predict the risk of depression. The depression risk dropped with higher muscular strength. Those participants who had higher muscle mass and grip strength were significantly less likely to experience depression. For every 5 kg increase in grip strength, the likelihood of depression dropped by 5.7% Similarly, a 1 kg increase in muscle mass reduced the risk by 5.5%.

Who benefits the most

Muscles are not just for the show, they have several benefits.(Shutterstock)

So, working out and getting muscle is mentally healthy as it keeps the mood brightened, lowering depression risk. This effect of building muscles and seeing improvements in mood is even more pronounced for people aged 40 to 59 as ageing after 30 sees a natural decline in muscle mass. Additionally, the connection between higher muscle mass and lowered depression was notably stronger among men and individuals with a healthy body mass index.

It’s a misconception to assume building muscle is solely for physical attraction or flexing in the mirror. This study shed light on one of the many benefits of gaining muscle. It safeguards mental wellbeing by reducing depression risk.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.