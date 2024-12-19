Want to lose fat and build muscle? Woman who lost 4 kg in a month shares best ‘fat loss’ exercise routine

During your weight loss journey, shedding the extra kilos and toning the body should go hand in hand. This can be achieved by eating a healthy diet and doing workouts targeting your fat. So, if you are in the process of planning an exercise routine that will help you lose fat and build muscles, you can take inspiration from fitness influencer Bulbull Thakker's (@bulbull_thakker) recent video. Bulbul, who recently lost 4 kilos in a month, shared 5 workouts you can include in your routine to lose fat. Woman, who lost 4 kg in a month, suggests 5 exercises to lose fat and build muscle.

5 exercises to lose fat and build muscles

In a video captioned “The best exercise routine to lose fat,” Bulbull shared an exercise routine that can help you lose fat and build muscle. The workouts she mentioned in the clip are tempo squats, pulse lunges, hollow hold until you can, push-ups, and shoulder taps. She also showcased how to do each exercise in the clip.

Tempo squats

To do the tempo squats, do the traditional squats exercise. As you begin, take a 3-second pause mid-way while going down. Then, take a 2-second pause at the bottom, followed by a 3-second pause while coming up and before standing straight. Repeat this exercise, and you will feel the burn.

Pulse lunges

To do pulse lunges, do the traditional lunges. However, the variation is to go slow and pulse down twice at the bottom and then come up. This will increase your stability and strength, per Bulbull.

Hollow hold until you can

To do this workout, lie on the yoga mat and then raise your head and legs in the air while keeping your hands straight. “This burns. I can hold up to 32 seconds,” she added.

Push-ups

She suggested knee push-ups for beginners. Otherwise, you can do the traditional push-ups.

Shoulder Taps

Last but not least, she also mentioned shoulder taps in the clip. Bulbull suggested doing the exercise with slow and controlled movements. “Make sure you are not moving from side to side and keep your core balanced,” she said.

In the end, the fitness influencer added that one should pair these resistance training workouts with a calorie deficit diet, high-protein meals, and a lot of water to see the best results.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.