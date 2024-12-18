Woman who lost 23 kg shares how to lose the kilos in 6 months naturally: ‘Track ALL your food’

Nadiya Lagoyda (@nadiyalagoydafit) often shares her weight loss journey on social media, talking about her daily diet, workouts she does to lose weight, pregnancy workout ideas, and more. In a recent post, she spoke about how she naturally lost 50 pounds (approximately 23 kgs) in 6 months without taking any unnecessary supplements or going on diets. She shared three things that one should keep in mind. Read all about them below. A fitness influencer shared how she lost 23 kgs naturally.

Also Read | 70-year-old woman lifts weights, does 120 kg leg press and cardio in gym after back injury; internet is in awe of her

Losing 23 kg in 6 months

In a post titled, ‘How to lose 50 pounds in 6 months (naturally)’, Nadiya listed three things that helped her lose all that weight naturally. The first was going on a calorie-deficit diet and tracking all her food. She did so by using a fitness app that tracked her calories and basal metabolic rate (BMR). BMR is the number of calories your body needs to accomplish its most basic (basal) life-sustaining functions. She also made sure to only consume 1,600 calories per day. “The pounds will melt off,” she assured.

Nadiya kept track of her calorie intake during weight loss.

Next, Nadiya walked 10,000 steps every single day. She kept track of her daily step count with a fitness watch. According to her, a 45-minute walk at 3.0 speed helped her complete 5,000 steps in a day, and the rest 5k steps she acquired with just normal day-to-day activities. “Make it fun with friends or podcasts,” she added.

She walked 10k steps daily and did a workout she enjoyed.

Lastly, she urged her followers to find a workout they enjoy and do it diligently. For instance, if you love weight training, make sure you do that to stay fit. It can be Pilates, yoga, running, and cardio, too. “I only like working out in fitness classes, not at a traditional gym or home,” Nadiya explained. “Feeling strong and fit>being ‘skinny fat’,” she added.

In the end, to motivate her followers, she wrote, “Weight loss isn't easy, but it is simple and only takes commitment to a few steps! I promise once you start, you will feel amazing.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.