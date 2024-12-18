70-year-old woman lifts weights, does 120 kg leg press and cardio in gym after back injury; internet is in awe of her

Roshni Devi is 70. When it comes to health and fitness inspiration, senior citizens, especially women, might not be the first group of folks to come to mind. However, Roshni is defying the odds and inspiring us with her strength, determination, and positivity. By working out in the gym, despite her back injury and arthritis diagnosis, she has become living proof that age ain't nothing but a number. Also read | 'Slimmer of the year' grandmother loses 52 kgs with a diet change: Here's how she did it Roshni Devi is fitness goals at 70! (Instagram/ urvandita_magazine)

Watch Roshni Devi's inspirational gym video

You've really got to see her doing leg presses and even deadlifts in a recent video shared on Urvandita's Instagram page! It'll totally inspire you to make time for today's workout and maybe even try lifting weights:

‘Age is just a number, staying youthful is a choice’

In the clip, Roshni said, “I thought 'Who goes to the gym at this age?' Two years back, I got knee arthritis and also injured my back. The doctors said nothing could be done. But my son believed in me. He said this will not work, and told me ‘You come to the gym with me’. At 70, this is me: deadlifting 70 kg every week, leg pressing 120 kg thrice a week, and showing up every day! Age is just a number but staying youthful is a choice.”

The caption read, “Meet Mrs Roshni Devi — At 70, I’m lifting weights, leg pressing 120 KG, and doing cardio daily, a sight even I never imagined. Just two years ago, knee arthritis and a back injury made basic tasks painful. Doctors dismissed my recovery, but my son refused to. 'Aise nahi chalega, aap gym chalo (You have to come to the gym now),' he insisted. Hesitant and embarrassed, I started, thinking, 'Yeh umar mein gym (Is this age for going to the gym)?' But step by step, I grew stronger. Today, I move with ease, cook for my family, visit the temple, and eagerly await my workouts. The gym didn’t just heal my body — it gave me my life back.”

Reactions to her motivating gym video

If you've been having trouble motivating yourself to get off the couch and go to the gym, Roshni Devi's story might be the swift kick you need. Many on Instagram are so in awe of her strength!

"Really Inspiring," read a comment on Urvandita's post. Another said, "You are the strongest woman in the entire universe. I salute your dedication and discipline." A comment also read, "This gives me hope... I am in my 30s and need to start lifting weights."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.