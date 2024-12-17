Woman who lost 19 kg without crash diet reveals 5 daily habits that cause overeating and simple hacks to feel fuller

Certified health and nutrition coach Teagan, who goes by the handle @risewithteagan on Instagram, often shares weight loss tips and home workouts. The 37-year-old lost about 19 kgs without going on a crash diet and going to the gym. Recently, she shared the 5 daily habits that cause us to overeat and the simple hacks that can make you feel satisfied and fuller for longer hours. Taegan lost 19 kgs without going to the gym and doing crash diets.

5 daily habits that are making you overeat

Here are the 5 things that we do daily that can cause overeating, according to the fitness influencer:

Snacking over meals: According to Taegan, when we prioritise snacking over consuming balanced main meals, it makes it hard for us to track our food intake. This can lead you to consume more calories and fat.

Imbalanced macronutrients: Keeping a check on the macronutrients in your daily diet is also important. The nutrition coach wrote, “Eating carbs without protein, fibre, or healthy fats can cause blood sugar imbalances and cravings.”

Restrictive dieting: Depriving ourselves of certain foods or food groups can cause feelings of deprivation and binging. This can further lead to overeating. Taegan gave examples to justify her statement. For instance, ‘cutting out entire food groups like carbs or fats’ or restricting yourself from favourite treats can make you crave them more.

Emotional eating: Using food as a coping mechanism for stress, emotions, or boredom can lead to overeating, per the nutrition coach. For instance, eating when you’re stressed, anxious, or feeling down can lead you to not monitor what you are putting in your body.

The solution

For snacking over meals, Taegan suggested planning and prepping your main meals in advance and saving snacks for in-between meal times when you need a boost. If you are consuming imbalanced macronutrients, she suggested balancing your meals by pairing carbs with protein, healthy fats, and fibre-rich foods like whole grain toast with avocado and eggs.

Meanwhile, instead of restrictive diets, she suggested allowing yourself the occasional treats and focusing on moderation rather than restriction. “Practice mindful eating and listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues,” she added. Lastly, for emotional eating, she suggested finding alternative coping mechanisms like meditation, deep breathing, or a short walk. “Practice self-care and prioritise your emotional well-being,” she wrote in the end.