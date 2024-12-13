Woman who lost 19 kg without gym or crash diet reveals her weight loss secrets: '3-5 times a week, I did...'

Australia's Teagan, a nutrition coach, shares health and weight loss-related posts on her Instagram account, Rise With Teagan. In one of her posts, she spoke about her '19 kg fat loss transformation'. Alongside her workout video, she wrote, “No gym? No problem! I lost 19 kilos from the comfort of my own home... no crash dieting, no extreme measures. Just sustainable habits that led to real results.” Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Teagan keeps sharing her before-and-after weight loss pics on Instagram. (Instagram/Rise With Teagan)

5 things she did for weight loss

She then listed the five rules she followed to lose weight:

◉ Calorie deficit: “I ate 500 calories less than my daily needs and tracked my food,” Teagan wrote.

◉ Step it up: She added, “I increased my daily steps from 5000 to over 10,000, gradually raising my goal each week.”

◉ Home workouts: Teagan wrote, “I did 30-minute strength training sessions 3-5 times a week – that’s all I had time for, but consistency was key!”

◉ Self-care: “I prioritised stress reduction with yoga, meditation, and deep breathing exercises, aiming for 7-9 hours of sleep each night,” Teagan said.

◉ Focus on me: She added, “I stopped comparing myself to others and focused on my own progress.”

Check out her post:

More diet and weight loss tips

Are you trying to lose weight but not seeing results? High-calorie foods like fried meats, French fries, and sugary drinks could be hindering your weight loss efforts. Experts recommend avoiding these items.

In a recent interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kiran Soni, Head, department of nutrition and health, Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, shared foods that make weight loss more difficult and have other adverse health effects. According to her, make sure these foods are never on your plate.

She advises her patients to be ‘mindful of their eating habits and to steer clear of specific items that can derail their weight loss efforts’. She says, “Avoid eating chips, cookies, and fast food. They're often high in unhealthy fats and added sugars, which ultimately increase weight.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.