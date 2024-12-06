Menu Explore
Woman who lost 6 kilos and 7% body fat in 12 weeks, shares her cardio routine

ByTapatrisha Das
Dec 06, 2024 05:23 PM IST

Ashley shared a detailed cardio routine that helps in weight loss and body fat loss. However, that’s not the only thing that you should do.

Ashley, a self-proclaimed transformation coach, keeps sharing insights related to weight loss and fat loss on her Instagram profile. Her social media profile is replete with tips and hacks on weight transformation and muscle building. A few weeks back, Ashley shared an insightful post on Instagram with a cardio routine guide that helped her weight transformation and fat loss journey. Also read | Want to lose 2-3 kilos every month? Nutritionist suggests these 3 amazing tips for faster weight loss

Ashley shared an insightful post on Instagram with a cardio routine guide that helped her weight transformation and fat loss journey. (Instagram/@too_many_ashleys, Pexels)
Ashley shared an insightful post on Instagram with a cardio routine guide that helped her weight transformation and fat loss journey. (Instagram/@too_many_ashleys, Pexels)

“Give this beginner-friendly incline treadmill routine a try if you want to get lean by 2025! The one I do is very similar and helped me drop 15lbs and 7% bf (body fat) in just 12 weeks. So far, I’ve been able to put on 5lbs of lean mass in the process without compromising a single pound of muscle,” read an excerpt of Ashley’s caption.

Here's the cardio routine that Ashley followed:

Week 1: 30 mins | 8.0 incline | 2.5 speed

Week 2: 32 mins | 8.5 incline | 2.6 speed

Week 3: 34 mins | 9.0 incline | 2.7 speed

Week 4: 36 mins | 9.0 incline | 2.8 speed

Week 5: 38 mins | 9.5 incline | 2.9 speed

Week 6: 40 mins | 9.5 incline | 3.0 speed

Week 7: 42 mins | 10.0 incline | 3.1 speed

Week 8: 44 mins | 10.5 incline | 3.2 speed

Week 9: 46 mins | 11.0 incline | 3.3 speed

Week 10: 48 mins | 11.5 incline | 3.4 speed

Week 11: 50 mins | 12.0 incline | 3.5 speed

Week 12: 52 mins | 12.0 incline | 3.5 speed

“The goal is to gradually work your way up week by week. If you’re a little more advanced, you can start week 1 with a higher incline or speed, but do stick to 30 mins at first. If you need to hold on for support, that’s ok! Just focus on keeping your feet under you and your core engaged,” wrote Ashley. Also read | Woman who went from 76 to 56 kg shares the lessons she learnt from losing 20 kg: ‘Exercise is not enough’

Is cardio routine enough for weight loss?

Cardio is not the only thing that can improve weight transformation. Ashley noted down the other lifestyle changes that are needed - “A well-designed weightlifting program that prioritizes progressive overload 5 days in a week, eat in a caloric deficit focusing on whole, nutrient-dense food, meet my protein goals (150-175g per day), get plenty of rest and stay hydrated.” Also read | Woman who shed 6 kg in 12 weeks shares her guide to tracking fat loss

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On