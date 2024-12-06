Woman who went from 76 to 56 kg shares the lessons she learnt from losing 20 kg: ‘Exercise is not enough’

A woman recently took to Threads to talk about her weight loss journey and what she learned from shedding 20 kgs. Novita Christy, who hails from Indonesia, posted on social media that she went from 76 kg to 56 kg, and the drastic weight loss helped her learn a few important things about staying healthy and fit. Novita Christy lost 20 kg; she went from 76 to 56 kg.

In the post, Novita listed four lessons, including keeping a check on your diet, consulting with a nutritionist, avoiding procrastination, and staying consistent. Here's what Novita learnt.

Exercise is not enough

In the thread, Novita explained that it is important to watch what you eat because just exercising is not enough. She shared a photo of herself from a few months ago and shared that though she had been exercising for two years, there was no change in her body because she did not give up on fried food and unhealthy carbs. Once she decided to pay attention to her diet, things changed and she lost weight faster.

“In the photo on the left, I have been exercising every day for 2 years but still ate whatever I wanted until February this year😅. If you still eat your fried food and unhealthy tons of carbs, there will be no weight loss or changes! However, I don't regret exercising regularly every day before paying attention to what I eat because it forms a habit, and maybe that's what makes me lose weight faster,” she wrote.

Consult with a nutritionist

Novita shared that she consulted with a nutritionist during her weight loss journey and it helped her a lot. She had been on failed diets for years, which led to frustration and made her want to give up. However, seeing a consultant helped. She suggested that instead of spending on diet drinks or products that don't necessarily work, reaching out to a consultant will be worth it.

Start now!

The third lesson she learnt from her weight loss journey was to stop procrastinating. “It could be a long journey. So start now! You will never regret it,” she wrote in the post. Her motivation to kickstart the weight loss journey was to wear a wedding dress after a year. “At that time, I immediately thought that next year I would wear a wedding dress (quite simple motivation). I knew if I didn't start now, I would never make it (sic),” she explained.

Consistency is the key

Lastly, Novita added that it is important to stay consistent and have a strong motivation while trying to lose weight. Wearing a cheongsam dress for her Sangjit (a wedding ceremony) was her ‘strongest motivation’. For the uninitiated, a cheongsam dress is a straight, tight silk garment worn by women in China. It has a high neck and a slit on the side of the skirt.

“Find many ways to be consistent: you must enjoy the food, explore the shortest and practical food prep for your daily activities, the sport you like, and etc (sic),” she added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.