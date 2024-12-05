Preity Zinta does Hot Pilates to get her groove back after jet lag and stiffness: ‘It’s never too late'

Preity Zinta offered some early morning motivation to her followers on Thursday as she shared a video of her working out at the gym. The actor did Hot Pilates during the class. The video shows her doing a movement on the Reformer machine that targets her lower body. Scroll down to check it out. Preity Zinta practised Hot Pilates in a new Instagram video.

Preity Zinta's Hot Pilates session

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Preity shared that she was having a tough time and turned to Hot Pilates to regain her groove, balance and flexibility. For the uninitiated, Hot Pilates is a high-energy, high-intensity, and low-impact fitness class that uses Pilates principles in a room heated to 95°F (35°C). “Getting back my groove, balance and flexibility with an amazing class of Hot Pilates. I love to try different things to stay fit, but pilates is always my favourite,” she wrote in the caption.

Preity also thanked her trainer for pushing her and inspiring her to work out, especially after the jet lag and stiffness. “I was having a tough time when we started, but I ended the class feeling strong and energetic. Here’s to loving yourself and taking care of your body. If any of you are struggling to get started, start now as it’s never too late,” she added in the caption.

What did Preity do in the video?

The clip shows Preity doing a movement which seems like a variation of the lunges on the Pilates Reformer. For the exercise, she placed her feet on the opposite ends of the Reformer, with the inside leg balanced on the shoulder block. Then, she did the lunges variation by moving the inside leg back and forward while keeping her upper body straight.

