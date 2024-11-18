Experts reveal the one clothing item to avoid wearing while working out and why

Do you invest on expensive shoes for working out? Well, experts say, it’s unnecessary. In fact, it is better to ditch your shoes while working out. Often when we see a person working out barefoot, we think of it as a home workout habit that has come onto us post-lockdown, but it is more than that. The core strength gets higher with more weights, and with barefoot training. (Pexels)

Nick Clayton, C.S.C.S., personal training program manager for the National Strength and Conditioning Association, in an interview with Muscle & Fitness, said, “Going barefoot offers a number of benefits for balance, mobility, and coordination. It provides feedback to your nervous system, helping to activate your glutes and core to improve stability. It also helps strengthen the deep muscles that stabilize the foot, which translates to improvements for the ankles, knees, hips, and back.”

ALSO READ: Is walking barefoot safe? Tips to keep in mind, amazing benefits explained by expert

Close contact with the ground:

There’s a theory that more in contact we are to the ground, more connected we feel with the rest of the body. Emily Splichal, D.P.M., a podiatrist and author of Barefoot Strong, approved of this theory and said that it holds true especially for the core. The core strength gets higher with more weights, and with barefoot training.

Barefoot training provides more stability.(Pexels)

Improve muscle coordination:

Jay Dicharry, P.T., director of the REP performance training center in Bend, OR, told Muscle & Fitness, “Doing all of your single-leg training barefoot is a great way to improve the muscle coordination inside the foot and improve your feel, or proprioception, as you move.” he further added that being in close contact with the ground also helps in adding more stability to the body.

ALSO READ: Here’s why you should let your kids play barefoot. It’s good for adults too

Barefoot deadlifts:

It is observed that many weightlifters prefer to perform their hinge movements without wearing shoes. This helps in improving foot feel and also targeting the larger muscles in the hip that accelerate the movement of the body.

Don’t go barefoot for every exercise:

Jay Dicharry added that for squats, it is better to wear shoes, because barefoot can compromise the form and worsen the squat. Nick Clayton noted down that jumping and other plyometric moves should be done while wearing shoes to avoid putting stress on the tendons and ligaments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.