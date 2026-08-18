If you think overnight oats are boring, try this creamy paneer mushroom oats recipe for breakfast with 20g protein
This high-protein paneer and oats recipe combines mushrooms, spinach, and spices for a tasty, easy-to-prepare breakfast packed with fibre and protein.
When one thinks of oats, fibre and breakfast is what generally comes to mind. But what if you could make oats protein-packed, too, without resorting to the already-exhausted overnight oats recipe you see on everyone's social media feeds? We are here to tell you that there are other delicious ways to eat oats that are just as healthy as overnight recipes.
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High protein breakfast
On August 17, Niharika, a food content creator, shared a high-protein paneer and oats recipe that makes a perfect breakfast. Sharing the recipe on Instagram, she wrote, “Creamy, savoury paneer oats packed with veggies and protein – an easy breakfast that keeps you full and comes together in one pan.”
She also mentioned the recipe's macros per serving, which are:
- Protein: 20g
- Calories: 350 kcal
- Serves: Two people
Moreover, a cup of oats packs approximately 16g of total dietary fibre, and 100g of paneer has about 18 to 21g of protein. So, if you think oats are boring or are just tired of eating overnight oats, try this recipe for an early-morning boost of protein and fibre.
Ingredients
100g paneer
1 cup oats
½ cup mushrooms, chopped
1 cup spinach
1 onion, chopped
3 to 4 garlic cloves, chopped
½ tbsp ghee
1½ tbsp chilli flakes
1 tbsp soy sauce
½ tbsp salt
Water as needed
Here's how you can make this dish:
Method
Step 1: Heat ½ tablespoon of ghee in a pan. To it, add mushrooms, garlic, and chilli flakes. Sauté everything for about two minutes.
Step 2: Now, add the chopped onions and spinach to the pan. Sauté both for about three to four minutes until the onion softens and starts to caramelise.
Step 3: To the pan, now add soy sauce, salt, and water. Bring everything to a boil.
Step 4: Now add 100g of paneer and 1 cup of oats to the pan, then combine everything well.
Step 5: Keep stirring and cook until the oats are soft and the mixture reaches your desired consistency. If you feel like adding more water to change the consistency, you can do that here.
Step 6: Once everything is cooked, divide the dish into two servings and enjoy!
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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