If you think overnight oats are boring, try this creamy paneer mushroom oats recipe for breakfast with 20g protein

Here's how you can make this dish:

Moreover, a cup of oats packs approximately 16g of total dietary fibre, and 100g of paneer has about 18 to 21g of protein. So, if you think oats are boring or are just tired of eating overnight oats, try this recipe for an early-morning boost of protein and fibre.

She also mentioned the recipe's macros per serving, which are:

On August 17, Niharika, a food content creator, shared a high-protein paneer and oats recipe that makes a perfect breakfast. Sharing the recipe on Instagram, she wrote, “Creamy, savoury paneer oats packed with veggies and protein – an easy breakfast that keeps you full and comes together in one pan.”

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When one thinks of oats, fibre and breakfast is what generally comes to mind. But what if you could make oats protein-packed , too, without resorting to the already-exhausted overnight oats recipe you see on everyone's social media feeds? We are here to tell you that there are other delicious ways to eat oats that are just as healthy as overnight recipes.

Method Step 1: Heat ½ tablespoon of ghee in a pan. To it, add mushrooms, garlic, and chilli flakes. Sauté everything for about two minutes.

Step 2: Now, add the chopped onions and spinach to the pan. Sauté both for about three to four minutes until the onion softens and starts to caramelise.

Step 3: To the pan, now add soy sauce, salt, and water. Bring everything to a boil.

Step 4: Now add 100g of paneer and 1 cup of oats to the pan, then combine everything well.

Step 5: Keep stirring and cook until the oats are soft and the mixture reaches your desired consistency. If you feel like adding more water to change the consistency, you can do that here.

Step 6: Once everything is cooked, divide the dish into two servings and enjoy!

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