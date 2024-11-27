Menu Explore
Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone's trainer shares 5 underrated Pilates exercises to target your core

ByTapatrisha Das
Nov 27, 2024 11:17 AM IST

From corkscrew to rolling like a ball, here are five underrated Pilates exercises that can be a true test to core strength and stability.

Yasmin Karachiwala, Pilates trainer to many Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, is known to share workout and health-related tips on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From sharing nutritional tips for better health to workout routines targeting various body parts, Yasmin’s Instagram profile is replete with workout hacks and tips for everyone to follow. Also read | Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares no-equipment pilates workout to look fabulous this festive season

Yasmin shared a video demonstrating five underrated Pilates exercises that can help in building stronger core muscles.(Instagram/@yasminkarachiwala)
Yasmin shared a video demonstrating five underrated Pilates exercises that can help in building stronger core muscles.(Instagram/@yasminkarachiwala)

A day back, Yasmin shared a fresh video demonstrating five underrated Pilates exercises that can help build stronger core muscles. “Discover 5 underrated Pilates exercises that target your core in ways you may not expect. These moves go beyond the basics to strengthen deep abdominal muscles, enhance stability, and improve posture,” she captioned the clip.

Toe Taps:

Toe Taps can be performed by lying on the back with the legs at a 90-degree angle from the body, folded at the knees with the toe stretching outwards. Then, alternately tapping the toes to the yoga mat. “Benefits: Strengthens the transverse abdominis (deep core muscles) and teaches pelvic stability, which is crucial for injury prevention,” Yasmin added. Also read | Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares her ultimate workout routine to achieve that perfect Bollywood body

Single leg stretch:

Single leg stretch can be performed by lying on the yoga mat and stretching the legs at a 90-degree angle from the body. Then, stretch the legs alternately towards the head. “Benefits: Builds core strength, improves pelvic stability, and encourages coordination while maintaining proper alignment,” wrote Yasmin.

Double leg stretch:

Double leg stretch helps strengthen the entire core, including the upper and lower abdominals. Performing this workout also helps enhance muscle coordination and control breathing. Also read | Hitting a fitness plateau? Yasmin Karachiwala shares 6 tips to break through it

Corkscrew:

Corkscrew is a relatively underrated variation but is extremely beneficial in targeting the obliques and deep core muscles. It also helps in boosting spinal mobility and pelvic stability.

Rolling like a ball:

One of the most fun exercises to perform, rolling like a ball, can help strengthen the core muscles. “Benefits: Engages the deep abdominals to maintain control and promotes spinal mobility while improving coordination,” Yasmin wrote in the caption.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

