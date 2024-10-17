Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares no-equipment pilates workout to look fabulous this festive season

The festive season brings joy, celebrations, and irresistible indulgence in delicious mithais like gulab jamun, halwa, and kheer. No Indian celebration is complete without these ghee-laden treats. To help burn off those extra calories, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has the perfect solution—a high-intensity Pilates workout routine. Known for training stars like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone, Yasmin's full-body Pilates routine is just what you need to stay on track with your fitness goals after all that dessert-binging. So lace up your workout shoes and get started! (Also read: Katrina Kaif threatened Pilates instructor Yasmin Karachiwala while training for Chikni Chameli: 'No fat could jiggle…' ) Yasmin Karachiwala's full-body Pilates workout features five targeted exercises to burn calories.(Instagram)

Yasmin Karachiwala's full body Pilates routine

Yasmin is quite active on social media and regularly shares snippets of her fitness routine with her followers. Recently, she took to Instagram to upload a reel of herself working out, along with the caption: “Feel the burn with this full-body Pilates workout! This routine will help you get stronger and toned from head to toe. Ready to challenge yourself? To know the names and reps of these exercises, check my pinned comment and let me know—what's your go-to Pilates move that makes you feel the burn?”

What exercises she performed?

Here are all the exercises that Yasmin performed, which you can easily add to your routine:

Plié with Heel Lift (6-8 reps): Stand with feet turned out, perform a plié while lifting your heels off the ground. This move targets the thighs and glutes.

Plank Arabesque (6-8 reps): Start in a plank position and extend one leg behind you while lifting it toward the ceiling in an arabesque position. This exercise engages the core, glutes, and lower back.

Kneeling Side Circles (6-8 reps): Kneel on one knee, with the opposite leg extended to the side. Make small circles with your extended leg to work the hip flexors and glutes.

Supine Crisscross Scissors (6-8 reps): Lie on your back with your legs raised. Alternate crossing your legs over each other in a scissor motion, targeting the core and hip flexors.

Prone Angels (6-8 reps): Lie face down with arms extended above your head. Lift your arms and legs simultaneously while keeping your core engaged, promoting strength in the back and shoulders.

Yasmin suggests that for a comprehensive workout, you should repeat all exercises for a total of five rounds, allowing for short rests in between each round.