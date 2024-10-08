Katrina Kaif threatened Pilates instructor Yasmin Karachiwala while training for Chikni Chameli: 'No fat could jiggle…'

Celebrity Pilates instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, known for training stars like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others, sat down for a YouTube podcast with Ryan Fernando. During their conversation, Ryan and Yasmin touched on fitness-related topics, including training Alia during her pregnancy and helping Katrina get an enviable body for the song Chikni Chameli from Agneepath. Pilates instructor Yasmin Karachiwala trained Katrina Kaif for Chikni Chameli.

Katrina threatened Yasmin while training

While talking to Ryan, a celebrity nutritionist who has worked with Anushka Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, Yasmin talked about the time she had to train Katrina Kaif while shooting for Chikni Chameli. She revealed that during the training to get an enviable body for her dance number, Katrina threatened her.

Yasmin said, “When Katrina Kaif was doing Chikni Chameli, and she was supposed to be doing rigorous movements where no fat could jiggle, she told me, ‘Yas if anything jiggles, I will go on national TV and say you are not a good instructor’. So she customised her workout.”

Yasmin Karachiwala in a conversation with Ryan Fernando.

Talking about the steps they took to achieve the toned figure, Yasmin added, “We used to work out every day. An hour every day, followed by cardio. The food was very disciplined. We never did the same workout every day. We did a lot of functional training, which needed to change every day because Katrina got bored very easily.”

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy training

Yasmin also trained Alia Bhatt during her pregnancy. She told the nutritionist, “Alia came to me and told me, ‘Yas, I am pregnant, but I need to exercise’.” She added, “Alia is a person who works out every day. [During her pregnancy], we developed exercises on the fit ball, swiss ball, and reformers. And I had to change it constantly because Alia has a short attention span. Her workouts are very crisp. You have to move before her thoughts go somewhere else.”

Last month, in an interview with Allure magazine, Alia revealed that she has ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder). Therefore, Yasmin had to customise her exercises and make them interesting.

Celebrity workout different?

When Ryan asked Yasmin whether celebrity workouts are different from how people train their bodies. The Pilates instructor said, “It's the same…it's just that their needs are different.” She added, “An actor or a superstar gives their 24 hours to give you what you see on screen because it is not just their workout, it's their lifestyle, nutrition. It all needs to go hand in glove.”